Jinger Duggar pregnancy rumors have been circulating for months, ramped up after she married Jeremy Vuolo back in November 2016. Since many of the Duggar kids have had pregnancy announcements fairly soon after tying the knot, all eyes have been on Jinger (and her mid-section) for several months now.

According to a report from In Touch Magazine, several fans thought they saw a baby registry for the Vuolos on Buy Buy Baby’s website. Sources say that the registry was in Jinger and Jeremy’s names and the child’s due date was listed as December 16, 2017. The sex of the baby was listed as female. The page, however, has since been deleted. Some say that the couple is expecting, but want to keep the news private for as long as possible.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On. No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family,” a source told In Touch back in April.

In a preview clip for the new season of Counting On, Jill Duggar Dillard asks her sister if she is pregnant, this according to People Magazine.

“So are you pregnant?” Jill asks while on video chat with Jinger.

“Huh?” Jinger responds, seeming a bit coy. It seems like she may have been caught off guard by the forward nature of Jill’s question.

“Have you taken a test?” Joy-Anna Duggar chimes in.

Naturally, this sent the pregnancy rumors into overdrive. Fans have been waiting and waiting for an announcement, hoping to hear the news that another Duggar baby is on the way. Currently, Jill Duggar Dillard is pregnant, as is Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna. Jessa Duggar Seewald recently gave birth to her second child. The family that made a name for themselves for growing larger and larger continues to do so!

The following picture posted a few weeks ago on Jinger’s Instagram account did nothing to stop the pregnancy rumors. Fans simply could not stop talking about Jinger’s mid-section and how she appeared to be concealing a baby bump under her striped shirt.

???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

On Mother’s Day, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo shared a video with their moms, wishing both of them a wonderful day. The video was posted on the official 19 Kids And Counting Facebook page. Some fans had been wondering if the couple would announce their pregnancy in the video (because what better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than by announcing you’re becoming a mother?!), but there wasn’t even a hint dropped.

The only thing that fans could begin to speculate on would be the camera angle. The Vuolos were fairly close to the lens and they filmed themselves from the chest up. If Jinger had a baby bump going on, she did a great job hiding it. After all, it has been a solid three weeks since Jinger posted the following photo on Instagram in which she doesn’t look the slightest bit pregnant.

A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Check out the video message that Jinger and Jeremy made for Michelle Duggar and Jeremy’s mom below. The two kept it short and sweet and didn’t say anything about the rumors surrounding them potentially starting their own family. If Jinger is pregnant, chances are there will be an announcement soon. It could be on Counting On, on the family’s Facebook page, or on Jinger’s Instagram account, so keep your eyes peeled.

Do you think that Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo will have some baby news soon? Are you excited to hear that the Duggar family might be expanding once more?

