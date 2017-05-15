‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason’s Memories Return Of Cassadine Island; Valentin Wants Revenge On Fake Anna

General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason’s memories of Cassadine Island finally return, while Valentin is furious and wants revenge on fake Anna, a.k.a. her twin sister, Alex.

Jason’s memories finally come back.

Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) has been trying to recover his memories from Cassadine Island for a while now and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he will finally start to remember things. He will soon realize that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is involved.

Jason will soon discover that Valentin and Stone Cold have a tangled past from back in his Cassadine Island days.

Valentin isn’t too friendly with many people in Port Charles but Jason is definitely not someone he wants to befriend. General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason will come questioning Valentin about Cassadine Island and the scarecrow, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

He will give Jason permission to search the island but he doesn’t want to be anywhere near him when he does because he knows how violent he can be.

Helena is definitely not dead.

Last week, General Hospital fans saw a flashback of Jason and Valentin having a “friend” in common.

Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) bought the Chimera Project from Valentin, which means he was on the island. The flashback also shows Helena demanding her minion to beat Jason.

This means that both Jason and Valentin spent time on Cassadine Island and with Helena.

General Hospital spoilers say that Valentin will have thought that Helena was dead and that her ability to use the Chimera Project had died with her.

However, Helena had her minion deliver the Chimera Project to Jake (Hudson West). While she was training Jake how to use it, she had his father in custody.

Valentin was keeping an eye on Helena the whole time and was planning on stealing the inheritance from Prince Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) once Helena was dead.

This means that Valentin knew Jason and Jake were being held prisoner and did nothing.

Jason will tell Liz (Rebecca Herbst) about everything he remembered and she will encourage him to see Jake.

Will Jake open up to Jason about what happened to him? Jason is hoping to talk to his son and work through their tumultuous past.

Jake will realize that something is up with the magic set he got and will soon reveal that there is a chimera canister inside, which will cause chaos.

Franco (Roger Howarth) will come back from Cassadine Island and ask Jake to see the magic set. However, Jake will insist that no one else can see it because that’s what the directions inside said.

Nina’s tells Valentin something that will expose Anna.

Other General Hospital spoilers on MStarsNews say that Nina (Michelle Stafford) will tell Valentin about the listening device that Anna placed on his watch.

Valentin will realize he has been played and that Anna (Finola Hughes) is really her twin sister, Alex.

The real Anna is at a facility in London, where General Hospital viewers will see her wake up in shock. She will soon put the pieces together and realize she needs to get home to Port Charles soon.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.

