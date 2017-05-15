Kylie Jenner Reveals She ‘Can’t Do It Forever’ In First Trailer For ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner reveals that she started filming reality television at a very young age and that no one in her family knew what they were getting themselves into. In the first trailer for her new spin-off series, Life of Kylie, Jenner says she “can’t do it forever,” referring to the public life she leads.

The two sides of Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off series premiering on E! in July called Life of Kylie.

In the series’ first preview, the reality star says that she has two sides to her: one that the public sees and one that her friends and family see.

This is Jenner’s first television project separate from her family’s hit reality series.

Jenner says that Life of Kylie is really a “gift to her fans,” allowing them to get an even closer look into her life.

However, the teenage reality star and cosmetics mogul admitted that she can’t keep up with the fast-paced public lifestyle for her entire life.

“Nobody has a perfect life. But I’m not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can’t do it forever. This isn’t Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This is like a therapy session.”

Kylie wants to clear up the “misconceptions” people have about her and show off a more personal side.

Jenner will show off her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and the hard work that goes into creating a successful beauty brand, as well as how she keeps up with her social media persona.

Life of Kylie will also be able to show Kylie as a regular teenager hanging out with her friends.

The Kardashian’s approval.

Kylie’s older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian attended an event in NYC on Monday where they told E! News how excited they were for their sister and her new show, Life of Kylie.

The Kardashians, who are both in their thirties, joked that they had no idea what their kid sister was up to all the time and that they would be in the same boat as the fans watching.

“She’s already a pro at this. This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn’t been that open on our show. So you’re definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works.”

Kim also admitted that she didn’t realize how “hard it really was” when it came to Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The 36-year-old recently did a collaboration lip kit collection with Kylie that has already sold out called KKW x Kylie.

I love being able to collaborate with my sisters. The KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches next Tuesday 4/25 at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com it was so fun creating something authentic and organic to @kimkardashian with this new Créme Liquid Lipstick formula???? hope you guys love it! @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT’

Khloe added that she will be interested to see what her little sister does all the time because she doesn’t really spend time with her group of friends.

“It’ll even be new for us because we don’t hang out with her friends. Like what the hell does Kylie do all day long? It’s funny because [Kim and I are] with each other all day long. So with Kylie, I’m going to be a viewer like everyone else.”

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Staff/Getty Images]