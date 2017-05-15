Walt Disney World Mobile Food Ordering Now Available With My Disney Experience Update

Walt Disney World is always looking for new ways to advance in ways that will help make things easier and more convenient for guests. That is exactly what they are hoping the latest update to their My Disney Experience app will do as Mobile Food Ordering is now live and ready to go. Guests will now be able to order their food through the app, pay for it, and save a lot of time upon arriving at their dining location by going straight to get their food.

Mobile Food & Beverage Ordering is something that has long been rumored to arrive at Walt Disney World, and it is finally becoming a reality. This new feature will allow guests to use their My Disney Experience app to order their food and avoid having to wait in the initial lines upon arriving at a dining location.

On Monday afternoon, an update was available for guests using the My Disney Experience app. Upon updating the app or downloading the new version, guests will be able to use mobile food ordering, but it is only in one location as of right now.

As of this time, Mobile Food and Beverage Ordering is only available at one location and that is the Satu’li Canteen located in Pandora – The World of Avatar inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom. That land is currently only open to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders during a special preview, but it will make its grand opening to everyone on May 27.

It is likely that this is being done now with the idea that Disney can work out any kinks or issues with a limited amount of people using it. When trying to use the Mobile Ordering function, Disney does have a pop-up message appear to say it will go live for all when the land officially opens in two weeks.

Despite the app update just being released on Monday, the official website of Walt Disney World already had a page with instructions on how to use Mobile Order. The steps are quite easy and should make for a very convenient experience.

Open the My Disney Experience app Tap your character icon Scroll down to “Order Food” under “My Plans” Select “Dining,” select your dining location, and choose “Order Food” Make your selections for food and beverages Pay using a credit card – Please note: As of now, Mobile Ordering can only be used with credit cards and not cash or the Disney Dining Plan. Arrive at your dining location Open the My Disney Experience app Tap your character icon Select “I’m Here, Prepare My Order” – This will send a message to the kitchen to start preparing your food. A notification will be sent to your food when it is ready and you can pick it up at the “Mobile Order Pick Up” location

It is expected that other dining locations will begin Mobile Order in the future, but Disney has not said which ones will be included. A recent report from WDW Today states that numerous quick-service locations throughout all of the Walt Disney World property could be included, but they have yet to be confirmed.

ABC Commissary – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Backlot Express – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Columbia Harbor House – Magic Kingdom

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe – Magic Kingdom

D-Luxe Burger – Disney Springs

Electric Umbrella – Epcot

Flame Tree Barbecue – Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Liberty Inn – Epcot

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe – Magic Kingdom

Pinocchio Village Haus – Magic Kingdom

Pizzafari – Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Restaurantosaurus – Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Satu’li Canteen – Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant – Magic Kingdom

Tortuga Tavern – Magic Kingdom

Be Our Guest Restaurant is actually the first Walt Disney World dining location that allowed for guests to pre-order their food. Upon making a dining reservation and getting closer to the date they were to arrive, they could hop online and order their food ahead of time.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, guests could skip the ordering line for lunch and head straight to pay for their food. After paying, their food would be brought straight to their table. Mobile Ordering will allow many other locations to do something similar with the hope that the standby lines will not be as long for guests choosing not to order ahead of time.

With advancements in technology, it really shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Walt Disney World is doing everything possible to make guest experiences better. Mobile Food Ordering through the My Disney Experience app is something that could really help guests save time and even the frustration of waiting in line. Satu’li Canteen inside Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is just the start and more restaurants will become a part of this system in the future.

