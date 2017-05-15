Donald Trump’s Latest Poll Numbers Are Making Republicans Worry

Donald Trump’s latest poll numbers find him in a very difficult territory as his approval ratings have dropped under 40 percent in just 115 days.

The new Gallup tracking poll was released on Monday afternoon and put Donald Trump’s job approval rating at mere 38 percent — the lowest mark he has reached since April 1. Gallup’s tracking poll comes after an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday, which pegged Trump’s performance at 39 percent approval. The recent numbers by NBC note that at this time, Trump’s current poll standing is quite similar to where George W. Bush was in October 2005, describes CNN.

At the same time, a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University before Donald Trump fired James Comey showed his approval at a meager 36 percent.

In fact, the Real Clear Politics average of all polls on Donald Trump now stands at 53.8 percent disapproval while his approval sits at 40.9 percent.

What Are President’s Approval/Disapproval Numbers And Why Are They Important?

The presidential job approval ratings were introduced by George Gallup in the late 1930s to gauge public support for the President of the United States during his term. An approval rating is a percentage determined by a polling that indicates the percentage of respondents to an opinion poll which approves of a political person.

An approval rating is given to a political figure based on response to a poll in which different people are asked whether they approve or disapprove of that particular person and his policies.

Given the advancement in technologies, the approval rating is generally accepted as a statistically valid indicator of the comparative changes in the popular mood of the United States for their current president.

Ever since Donald Trump became the president, different opinion polls have been conducted by media outlets, survey companies, and universities. According to New York Times, the said polls have revealed Trump to be the least popular U.S. president in modern history as of the first few months of the term. At the same time, the same polls also showed that he is the most popular president in the modern history in the eyes of the Republican voters.

In his first 30 days as the President of the United States, Donald Trump had an approval rating among Republican voters of 84 percent, compared to George Bush Jr., which had 82 percent. However, the poll ratings are dramatically negative among the Democrats. Among the Democrat voters, he has 8 percent approval rating, compared to 30 percent approval rating of George Bush Jr.

Republicans Are Concerned For The Sudden Dip In Trump’s Rating

In his first 114-117 days in the office, Barack Obama was at 64 percent approval, George Bush stood at 56 percent, Bill Clinton had 45 percent, and Trump is at 38 percent.

The sudden drop in his ratings is making the Republicans worry for their future in the office. According to Gallup, those presidents who had majority job approval from Americans at the time of midterm elections are much less likely to see their party suffer heavy seat losses.

“Since 1946, when presidents are above 50% approval, their party loses an average of 14 seats in the U.S. House in the midterm elections, compared with an average loss of 36 seats when presidents are below that mark.”

If somehow, Democrats regain their control of the Senate, then they will have the power to investigate certain issues like — making Donald Trump reveal his tax returns.

Trump Job Approval: Approve 38% (-1); Disapprove 57% (+1). Get the full trend https://t.co/BjTUhf0NAM. — GallupNews (@GallupNews) May 15, 2017

It is understandable that Donald Trump has more than 500 days for the 2018 election and a lot can change during this time. Maybe his job approval ratings will improve or maybe not. As of now, the major concern among the Republicans is to help Donald Trump in getting back his job approval.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]