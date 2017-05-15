‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Alum Kim Zolciak Poses Topless In Wedding Vow Renewal With Kroy Biermann 

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak posed topless in a wedding gown by the ocean after renewing her vows with husband Kroy Biermann in Turks & Caicos.

A vow renewal on the beach.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star stood in the crystal blue water with a white puffy wedding gown pulled down to her waist, the Daily Mail reported. The mother of six’s skin was bronzed and glowing off the reflection of the ocean.

Biermann shared a photo of Kim posing topless, covering her breasts with her long blonde hair captioned, “My wife.”

The whole gang was there.

Kim and Kroy took their six children and some of their close family and friends to the tropical location to celebrate their love with them.

The reality star family posed for a family photo on the beach in all white with kids Brielle, Ariana, Kaia, Kane, Kash, and Kroy Jr.

The Don’t Be Tardy star and her former football-playing husband have been married for almost six years. She gushed that she was the “luckiest wife/mother on this planet! I will never ever take my family for granted! God is so good!”

Kim Zolciak recently announced her comeback to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star who once starred on the hit Bravo show got her own spin-off series, Don’t Be Tardy.

Kim also posted some photos of the vow renewal and the trip with her Instagram fans.

I’d go to the end of the earth for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

The 38-year-old had multiple white dresses that she flaunted throughout the trip.

She took a mirror selfie with Kroy, 31, and Kroy Kr., 5.

Couple of my boys ❤❤ @kroyjaggerbiermann @kroybiermann A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Filming for Housewives.

A Bravo production team was on-site at the vow renewal ceremony to capture all the love on tape for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality star had a flower arch to stand under with her husband during the ceremony on the beaches of Turks & Caicos.

❤❤❤ my boys 5, 4 and 3 yrs old! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 14, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Kim’s 20-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Brielle, shared a funny photo, joking that she and their chef Tracy had tied the knot.

when u and @cheftraceybloom actually get married…(; swipe –> A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Ariana Biermann, 15, posted a photo of her and her younger half-sister Kaia on her Instagram.

bff A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on May 15, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Kim and Kroy announced back in March on their vacation to Italy that they were planning to renew their vows soon, according to the Daily Dish.

According to Bustle, viewers can expect to see Kim Zolciak-Biermann on the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta around November. This will be the 10th season of the hit Atlanta Housewives franchise.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Porsha Williams Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Being Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Sheree Whitfield Happy That Bob Whitfield Spoke Out On Abuse?

Phaedra Parks: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Producers Fed Her Lie About Kandi Burruss’ Drug And Rape Rumor

Nene Leakes Offered $2.5 Million To Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ But Will She Take It?

Kim Zolciak’s Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Official, Fans Want Word On NeNe Leakes

Zolciak will be returning for a “limited role” in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and not a full cast member because she will continue to shoot her own reality series, Don’t Be Tardy, as well.

Kim appeared on one of the last episode’s of Season 9, attending Sheree’s housewarming party, where she briefly clashed with Kenya Moore.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Stringer/Getty Images]