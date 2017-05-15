First Match Announced For ‘Extreme Rules’ – Hardy Boyz Vs. Sheamus And Cesaro In Possible No Disqualification

Believe it or not, the next pay-per-view (PPV) from the Monday Night Raw brand is only a few weeks away, and today, WWE has announced the first huge match for Extreme Rules. The Hardy Boyz have been battling it out with the team of Sheamus and Cesaro since their return atWrestleMania 33, but things are about to get really ugly. These two teams will battle it out for the Raw Tag Team Titles, but under what stipulation?

Extreme Rules will take place on June 4 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, and up until this afternoon, the card was empty. Now, the first match has been formally announced according to the official website of WWE, and it will have the Raw Tag Team Titles on the line.

Matt and Jeff Hardy will defend their belts against the team of Sheamus and Cesaro who became the number one contenders, yet again, last week. Fans will remember that these two teams recently faced off at Payback with the Hardys retaining their titles, but things didn’t end well.

After the match was over, Sheamus and Cesaro turned heel and destroyed the champions.

A new exclusive video was released today by WWE as reported by Wrestling Inc., and it shows the Hardy Boyz reacting to news of the match being made official. Matt and Jeff seem pleased with the match and are more than happy to face off with Cesaro and Sheamus again.

Extreme Rules is an event where each match will have some kind of hardcore or extreme stipulation, but none has been announced for this bout as of yet. As seen in the video, Jeff does have a suggestion as to what they would like to see added to the match.

“Yeah, No Disqualification would be perfect.”

Of course, it would seem fitting if the championship bout at Extreme Rules was a Ladder Match as that is right up the alley of the Hardy Boyz. The only thing is that was just done at WrestleMania 33 when they returned and won the Raw Tag Team Titles which means WWE may not want to do that again so quickly.

Well, there is also the possibility of:

Tables, Ladders, & Chairs

Tables

Cage

Hell in a Cell

Bullrope

The possibilities are truly endless but with only a few weeks to go until Extreme Rules, fans can be sure that a stipulation is announced soon.

Last week on Monday night, Sheamus and Cesaro won a Tag Team Turmoil Match against four other teams to become the number one contenders to the Hardys.

Official card for Extreme Rules as of May 15, 2017:

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro – Stipulation to be added later

Possible matches that could be added to the Extreme Rules card:

The Miz vs. Roman Reigns

Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax vs. Bayley & Mickie James

Any of those matches could be added to the card, but none of them are confirmed as of this time. They are simply in line with what has been happening on Monday Night Raw over the last couple of weeks.

The Hardy Boyz have done very well since returning to WWE, and honestly, having them up against Sheamus and Cesaro is the best possible thing for them. Some of the other teams on the Monday Night Raw roster simply wouldn’t bring forth as entertaining a program as everything is clicking. Having this match on the Extreme Rules card is brilliant, and whether it is a “No Disqualification” or ladder stipulation added to it, things are going to be interesting.

[Featured Image by WWE]