Seattle Seahawks Showing Interest in Colin Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke Monday morning on a Seattle radio station and said that the team has expressed interest in former 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Carroll stated that the team is looking to add some competition from the backup quarterback position and they are looking at all possibilities. Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson has never missed a game during his five year tenure with the team, but dealt with several glaring injuries during the 2016 season. With a proven veteran in Kaepernick, the Seahawks could feel more comfortable in allowing more rest for Wilson in case he sustains a more serious injury in the upcoming season.

Colin Kaepernick had an impressive 2016 season statistically with the San Francisco 49ers throwing for 2,221 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 12 games played. Despite his impressive quarterback play, the team finished with an abysmal record of 2-14 and finished with the worst record in the NFC. On top of that, he was not talked about for his play on the field during the 2016 season, but instead for his pre-game protests during the National Anthem. Kaepernick knelt during each National Anthem attempting to create conversation about the Black Lives Matter protests. While many people felt disrespected by his actions, several Seahawks players stood up for Kaepernick and praised him for his protest.

Colin Kaepernick was arguably the most talented free agent quarterback headed into this year’s offseason, but has yet to be signed to a team as teams head into voluntary mini camps. Another Seahawk in star cornerback Richard Sherman has come to Kaepernick’s defense and claimed that him not being signed yet has nothing to do with his play on the field. Sheil Kapadia of ESPN quoted Sherman in his article on why he believes teams haven’t even reached out to Kaepernick yet.

“It’s difficult to see because he’s played at such a high level, and you see guys, quarterbacks, who have never played at a high level being signed by teams. So it’s difficult to understand. Obviously he’s going to be in a backup role at this point. But you see quarterbacks, there was a year Matt Schaub had a pretty rough year and got signed the next year. So it has nothing to do with football. You can see that. They signed guys who have had off years before.”

With several players from Seattle standing up for him, Colin Kaepernick might have found the perfect opportunity with the Seahawks. Kaepernick has the same style of play as Russell Wilson, which consists of being mobile inside the pocket and not being afraid to tuck the ball and run when the pocket collapses. The only thing standing in his way from landing the backup quarterback job with the Seahawks is underrated free agent Trevone Boykin.

Boykin backed up Russell Wilson for the entire 2016 season without ever seeing game action, but is in danger of losing his job. Boykin was arrested back in March for public intoxication and possession of marijuana, and the violated his probation just a few days later. If the Seahawks wanted to find a better backup for Wilson, now would be the time to do it. Colin Kaepernick has spent his entire career in the NFC West, so he knows the division very well. Kaepernick has also played behind a great defense in San Francisco, just like the one Seattle has in place today.

According to USA Today, three teams have reached out to Kaepernick’s agent since the start of offseason activities and inquired about his desire to play football. With more buzz surrounding him now more than the beginning of the free agent period, it will be interesting to see which team finally gives Kaepernick an opportunity to step back onto the football field.

