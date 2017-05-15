Kailyn Lowry is currently facing plenty of drama with her former husband, Javi Marroquin, and her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez. However, judging by a recent tweet, she’s doing her best to stay positive.

Following a couple of recent reports that suggested Kailyn Lowry could be headed towards legal drama with both Marroquin and Lopez, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share a hopeful message with her fans and followers about her struggles.

“There’s beauty in the struggle,” she wrote on May 13.

Kailyn Lowry has had a rough few months. After going through a divorce from Javi Marroquin last year, the longtime reality star began dating a man named Chris Lopez and quickly became pregnant with his child. Then, just a short time later, Lowry and Lopez split. Now she’s facing a number of struggles as she prepares to become a single mother of three.

Kailyn Lowry is currently the mother of two boys, 7-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. As for the gender of her third child, Lowry has confirmed she will be waiting until the baby’s birth to find out whether her third child will be a boy or a girl.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy on February 23 with a blog post to her fans and followers but didn’t initially reveal who fathered her child. Instead, she remained silent as fans speculated about who it may be.

At the same time, Kailyn Lowry admitted that her situation wasn’t ideal but noted that those close to her had been extremely supportive of her decision to conceive a child just months after telling her former husband she was unwilling to expand their family.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry explained to readers of her blog.

According to Kailyn Lowry, she decided to welcome a third child with a new man just months after announcing plans for divorce due to health complications, which she didn’t elaborate on.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made,” she said. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Kailyn Lowry was targeted with two Radar Online reports last week, the first of which revealed that due to a law in Delaware, her ex-husband was the presumed father of the child and would remain as such until he files documents of denial. A short time later, a second report suggested Lowry’s third baby daddy could be forced to take a DNA test to prove he is the father of her baby.

Despite the reports, Kailyn Lowry continues to stay positive throughout the drama involving her third child’s father.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

