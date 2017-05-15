Jana Duggar Courting Jonathan Hartono? Her Friends Say No, Does That Mean Tim Tebow Is Back In The Mix?

Is Jana Duggar courting Jonathan Hartono? The rumor that the 27-year-old Duggar daughter has taken up with the family friend has been making the rounds for a couple of weeks now, without any word either way from the Duggar family itself. Now, however, friends of the family are saying the rumors aren’t true.

The Duggar Family Blog Weighs In

There are two “official” sources of information for Duggar family news: the family’s Facebook Page, which is run by patriarch Jim Bob, and the official Duggar Family Blog. How “official” the family blog is remains a matter of dispute, however. The two women who run the blog, Lily and Ellie, make it clear in the “About Us” section of the website that they are not the Duggars, but that they are close family friends who provide “factual, encouraging” information about the family. So take that as you will.

On the “official” family blog, the family friends make it clear that rumors of Jana courting Jonathan are false.

“A rumor that Jana Duggar is in a courtship with Jonathan Hartono, a foreign exchange student from Indonesia who has been close friends with the Duggars since he and his sister Jennifer met Jana and John-David [Duggar] on a mission trip seven years ago, has been circulating in the tabloids. Many of our readers have been asking if the rumor is true, so we wanted to inform you that it is not. Jonathan has confirmed that he is still single and not in a relationship.”

How The Rumors Got Started

A lot of celebrity rumors are simply created out of whole cloth, often by “anonymous insiders” offering tips to a thirsty media. In Jana’s case, there was a teensy bit more “evidence” than an anonymously-sourced tip, but not much more. In this case, it was a photo of Hartono bowling, with the caption, “1 on 1 With Mr. Duggar.” Observers concluded that since Hartono was bowling with Jim Bob, it must have been because he was seeking his permission to enter into a courtship with Jana.

A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on May 14, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

As Jonathan himself makes clear, however, he and Mr. Duggar were just bowling that day. Nothing more. He even goes on to confirm that he’s not in a relationship with Jana.

“Definitely did not have a 1 on 1 date with Mr. Duggar???? it was a 1 versus 1 tiebreaker bowling game with everybody else watching LOL. And, no, not courting Jana haha God Bless y’all #stillsingle”

As far as this writer is concerned, that settles it.

Is Tim Tebow Back In The Mix?

Long before Jana ever got caught up in rumors that she was in a courtship with Jonathan, fans had hoped she’d hook up with Tim Tebow. There’s nothing really connecting the two other than the fact that they’re both in the public eye, they’re both devout Evangelical Christians, and they’re similar in age. That’s it.

Oh, and Jim Bob Duggar did once meet Tim’s mom, Pam Tebow, as People reported back in 2015. What came of that meeting is anyone’s guess; probably nothing more than shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. Any speculation that the two talked about setting up their kids (who were adults at the time) in a courtship is just that — speculation. As far as anyone knows, Tim and Jana have never even met. And also, Tim is currently slugging it out in baseball’s minor leagues while Jana is still at home in Arkansas.

Are you disappointed to learn that Jana Duggar is not courting Jonathan Hartono?

[Featured Image by RyanKing999/Thinkstock]