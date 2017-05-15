‘NCIS’ Season 14 Finale: Will Entire Team Make It Through The End And Will Michael Weatherly Make Appearance?

The NCIS Season 14 finale is tomorrow. Will the entire NCIS team make it to the fifteenth season? Are the rumors that Mark Harmon is leaving the show true? Could Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly return as Ziva and Tony? What do we know now before the finale?

Gibbs (Mark Harmon), McGee (Sean Murray), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) are heading to Paraguay to investigate the death of a Navy SEAL. But it looks like this story has a huge twist, and the team has to unravel a lot of clues to get to the truth. Showrunner Frank Cardea spoke to Parade about the exciting finale episode.

“By a fingerprint, he’s identified as a SEAL, whose wife thought he was on vacation fishing in Canada. We have to inform her that he’s in Paraguay, or at least part of him was. Then we realize that he might still be alive, and that’s when three members of our team go down there to find him. When they get down there, the investigation takes a huge turn in a direction no one expected.”

Showrunner George Schenck has confirmed that this storyline will not be resolved until Season 15.

“It leads to a really excited climax, which we don’t want to reveal, but it’s a cliffhanger.”

There are a lot of new characters this season, with the addition of Nick Torres, Alex Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) and Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry). The team has swelled into a rather large group, which means that introducing the stories of the new characters has reduced the storylines around Gibbs, Abby and the rest of the original crew. Could this mean that a cast member or two could be killed off of the show?

Recently, Radar Online observed that Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, is looking at least 20 pounds thinner and quite frail. Many have surmised that this is the last season Harmon will be playing Gibbs.

The reason the actor has lost weight is due to knee surgery, from an old football injury. The tough rehabilitation is the reason he has lost at least 20 pounds. One observer noted that Harmon is looking quite weak.

“Mark seemed surprisingly frail. He was struggling with a box marked ‘Meet the Butchers’ to give to a delivery driver. He didn’t look well. He didn’t look much like his TV character. He hadn’t been spotted by photographers in 250 days!”

At this time, there are no plans for Mark Harmon leaving the show that he has starring in from the very beginning, and is also the executive producer.

So, is Michael Weatherly going to reprise his role as Tony DiNozzo? Wouldn’t it be great if he decided to return to NCIS and offer to be godfather to Tim McGee and Delilah’s baby? (And without question, Abby would be the baby’s fairy godmother!) Sadly, currently, there are no plans for a DiNozzo sighting.

When TV Guide asked Michael Weatherly if he would return to NCIS, he instead, pitched the idea of bringing Tony DiNozzo to his hit show Bull. He figures a few seasons in, this could be a really great ratings booster.

What about Ziva David? Many fans of the show have theorized that since a body was not found, this left the door open for Cote de Pablo to return to NCIS and reprise her role. In fact, as the ratings did drop in this recent season, so many have speculated that the return of Tony and Ziva could boost the ratings quite nicely. As of now, there are no plans for either to return.

What do you think of the new cast changes on NCIS? Do you want to see Tony and/or Ziva to return to the CBS show? Who do you think should be killed off of NCIS?

