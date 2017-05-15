Adam Levine took to Instagram days ago to share a cute family photo with his many fans and followers.

In the midst of the live episodes of The Voice, Adam Levine posted a photo of himself, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, making their way out of a private jet.

“May The Vibes Be With You,” Adam Levine wrote in the caption of the photo, which featured Prinsloo waving to someone in the distance as her musician husband held their baby girl close to his chest.

Earlier this month, Adam Levine’s wife was forced to travel to New York City alone as her husband tended to his duties with The Voice and she attended the annual Met Gala. As fans may have noticed, Behati Prinsloo spent time with a number of her girlfriends, including Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid, while Levine remained in Los Angeles with his co-stars, including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

Although Adam Levine didn’t make it to the Met Gala, he later gave his wife a shoutout on Instagram and Twitter.

“Can anyone hook me up with [Behati Prinsloo]? BIG fan,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of Prinsloo sporting a white Top Shop dress while walking the red carpet at the event.

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 12, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo began dating in 2012 just weeks after the Maroon 5 singer split from his former girlfriend, model Anne Vyalitsyna. However, their relationship came to an end one year later and Levine quickly moved on with model Nina Adgal.

Although Adam Levine enjoyed a short-lived romance with Adgal, who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, in early 2013, their relationship ultimately fizzled out and by summer 2013, he and Prinsloo were back together and engaged.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got married in July 2014 in Mexico and a short time later, he spoke of his new role as a husband and revealed his plans for a large family.

“You feel like a man or something, it’s weird,” Adam Levine told Ryan Seacrest in 2014 of becoming a husband, via Us Weekly. “The relationship doesn’t change, but you feel slightly more masculine. I feel like from a man’s perspective … at the end of the day, if you’re with the right person, the guy is supposed to feel like, I think, a little bit more of a man.”

As for kids, Adam Levine said at the time that he and Prinsloo weren’t quite ready to get pregnant.

“We’re definitely going to do it,” he said. “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible. I don’t know when we’re going to do it. We can’t do it right now. I think it’s absolutely in the works for some future date.”

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:20am PST

Just under two years after tying the knot, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo announced they were expecting and in September 2016, their first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine, arrived. At the time, both Levine and Prinsloo shared the first photo of their baby girl on Instagram, revealing the child arrived on September 19.

In the photo, Dusty Rose was seen lying on her daddy’s tattooed chest with her eyes closed.

As for when Adam Levine and his wife will expand their family further, no exact plans have been announced.

To see more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]