Huge Injury Update On Braun Strowman

On last Monday’s Raw we learned that Braun Strowman — who was set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at July’s Great Balls of Fire show — had suffered a significant elbow injury, although we weren’t told what the injury was, or how long he’ll be out of action.

Today, we finally got some news regarding Strowman’s injury from Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, who operated on The Monster Among Men. First, the good news: Strowman’s surgery was a success! Sure, that’s not much of a surprise, as pretty much every pro athlete always undergoes successful surgery. Now, for the bad news: it looks like Strowman will be out of action for up to six months.

During an interview with WWE.com, Dr. Dugas explained why Strowman is going to miss so much time.

“During the procedure it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman’s elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result.”

Initial estimates had Strowman missing between one and two months, so it’s a bit surprising to hear that he’ll be out of action for so long.

It’s pretty safe to say that Strowman will no longer get his title shot against Lesnar in July, and it looks like WWE is going to crown a new number one contender on tonight’s Raw. As of right now, the favorites to become the new number one contender are Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. Also, don’t be surprise if Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt get thrown into the mix as well.

Last week, Cageside Seats reported that the Strowman vs. Lesnar match was going to be pushed back to SummerSlam in August due to the ex-Wyatt Family member’s injury. But, unfortunately, he won’t be able to make the show, unless he somehow obtains magic healing powers.

It looked like Strowman was going to feud with Roman Reigns until Brock Lesnar made his return to television in June. In fact, there was a rumor going around which suggested that Strowman and Reigns were going to end up in an ambulance match at the Money in the Bank show on June 18. But, Reigns will have to work with someone else on the show, unless he’s stuck in the actual Money in the Bank ladder match, where he’ll have to work with five other people instead of just one.

Of course, there is a chance that Strowman will make his return early, but most of the time in WWE, the prognosis for someone’s return is dead on, unless someone like John Cena is injured.

If Strowman remains on schedule with his recovery, he should be good to go by the time Survivor Series rolls around in November. It’ll be interesting to see how WWE books his return, and whether or not he’ll be a heel when he comes back. He was starting to get over as a babyface prior to his injury, so they could very well bring him back as the number two good guy, behind Roman Reigns.

Nobody really knows when, or how Strowman suffered this injury. Most assume that he did it when he ran through an ambulance door at the last Raw exclusive pay-per-view, which makes sense. The stroyline excuse is Roman Reigns’ attack on last Monday’s show, where he focused on the big man’s arm.

WWE will likely provide a more in-depth update on Strowman’s situation during tonight’s Raw. We’ll also see what’s next for Roman Reigns on tonight’s show, which should be very interesting.

WWE’s red brand recently wrapped up their European tour, and tonight’s show — which starts at 8PM eastern time — will be live from Newark, New Jersey.

[Featured Image by WWE]