Simone Biles Reveals She Has Crush On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro

Simone Biles developed a little crush while competing on Dancing With the Stars this season.

Biles appears with fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Normani Kordei in a new Instagram video where they play a game of “Never Have I Ever.” When the question comes up about whether either Biles or Kordei have crushes on anyone from Dancing With the Stars, they have different approaches.

“What does that mean, does that just mean attractive or had a little crush?” Biles inquires at first.

“I feel like that’s the same thing,” Kordei responds.

Biles then reveals she has a crush on Gleb Savchenko, who was partnered with Erika Jayne this season.

“Gleb, I have. Gleb is so attractive,” Biles admits. “I think he already knows, too.”

Happy #Semifinals Day! We're kicking it off with a little "Never Have I Ever" fun we had with @normanikordei and @simonebiles last week. ????????❤️ #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on May 15, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Savchenko came in ninth place with Jayne, eliminated in the fifth week of competition.

“Dang, you’re so open!” Kordei says, while clearly shy about answering the question herself.

While Kordei holds up the “I Have Never” side of her paddle, Biles clearly suggests otherwise as she tries to get the truth out there. It’s not known if Biles knows about someone Kordei is crushing on, but she does try to switch over her paddle to “I Have,” giggling along the way.

“Are you telling my secrets?!” Kordei asks Biles, clearly embarrassed.

Biles and Kordei are also asked if they’ve accidentally hit their partners, Sasha Farber and Val Chmerkovskiy, respectively, during rehearsals.

“More than enough. Plenty of times,” Kordei says as she holds the “I Have” side of her paddle.

“Yeah, same,” Biles agrees. “I elbowed [Farber] in the face and ran out the room crying.”

“I heard about that story!” Kordei says. “But yeah, I beat Val up all the time. When we did the martial arts number for [Disney Night] I hit him. I kicked him in the butt!”

This is a fun bit of silliness before tonight’s big Semifinal night on Dancing With the Stars. Only four couples are left in the competition, include Biles and Farber, Kordei and Chmerkovskiy, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater and David Ross and Lindsay Arnold. One couple will be eliminated at the end of the night while the other three will advance to next week’s finale. Like last week, each of the remaining couples is slated to perform two dances for the judges and the voting public.

So who might be in trouble of being eliminated in fourth place? Ross and Arnold have the lowest score from the judges last week with 65 out of 80, while Biles and Farber are seven points higher at 72 out of 80. Jennings and Slater are in second place with 75 out of 80 while Kordei and Chmerkovskiy top the leaderboard at a near-perfect 79 out of 80. While Ross and Arnold are in the most danger heading into tonight, it’s possible that in a season where Heather Morris was shockingly eliminated early on, there could be another surprise elimination.

actually going out to town now ✨ dance floor to dinnnna > don't forget to vote babes 1-800-868-3412 love all of yall so much. appreciate the love & support. 🙂 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on May 8, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, Biles is still riding off the buzz of her viral moment during last Monday’s Dancing With the Stars. After the judges showered her with compliments for her second dance of the night, host Tom Bergeron asked Biles why she wasn’t smiling. Biles’ response was a curt “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” Bergeron took to Twitter the following day to admit his question was “clumsy,” offering a bit of an apology to Biles. The Olympian responded by tweeting back, “we love you tom.”

Biles is already capitalizing off of this moment as she showed a new T-shirt on Snapchat with “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals” emblazoned on it.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]