Maci Bookout remained silent on Instagram throughout Mother’s Day weekend but her husband, Taylor McKinney, shared a photo of the two of them on his page and praised his “amazing” wife.

“Happy Mother’s day to this amazing woman. Our life can be a circus sometimes but I couldn’t do it without you [Maci Bookout],” McKinney wrote along with a photo of himself and Bookout sitting in front of a green screen holding mini chalkboards that read “With Her” and “Dips**t.”

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney share two young children, daughter Jayde Carter McKinney, 23 months, and son Maverick Reed McKinney, 11 months, and Bookout also has an older son, eight-year-old Bentley, from her previous relationship with Ryan Edwards.

Maci Bookout began dating her now-husband in 2012 after wrapping production on the fourth season of Teen Mom. However, it wasn’t until 2015 when the series returned to MTV and was renamed Teen Mom OG that fans first met McKinney. Since then, the couple has been going strong and in October of last year, just months after welcoming their youngest child, Bookout and McKinney got married during a filmed wedding in Florida.

As fans may recall, Maci Bookout’s wedding was attended by her co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, as well as her former boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and his now-fiancee, Mackenzie Standifer.

Following the rustic-themed ceremony, which was attended by around 165 of their closest friends and family members, Maci Bookout spoke to Us Weekly about her marriage.

“I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly! So I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband,” she said.

According to Maci Bookout, her wedding included “a very traditional religious ceremony,” which was officiated by her pastor grandfather. “[It was] really special,” she explained.

Maci Bookout went on to gush over husband and their teamwork.

“It’s hard to find somebody,” she admitted. “We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney may have their hands full with their family as it is, Bookout recently opened up about the possibility of adopting a fourth child.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Maci Bookout explained to People Magazine in April. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

According to Maci Bookout, she and McKinney should adopt if they are able and when it comes to their own kids, the reality star said she would love to introduce her children to the concept of adoption.

“I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children … all kids deserve that,” she noted.

As fans will likely recall, Maci Bookout’s co-star, Catelynn Lowell, and her now-husband, Tyler Baltierra, chose adoption for their first child, daughter Carly, in 2009.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

