Miley Cyrus Shows Love For Liam Hemsworth During Wango Tango Concert

Ever since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reunited, the pair has been keeping their love life as private as possible and keep their fans guessing about whether or not they are headed for marriage. While performing her new hit “Malibu” for the first time over the weekend at Wango Tango in Carson, California, Miley was definitely showing love for Liam. Miley wore an earring with his name on it, letting the Hunger Games actor know that he’s got her heart.

It makes sense that Miley Cyrus might want to do something special for Liam Hemsworth while performing “Malibu” for the first time. After all, the brand new love song is about him according to Entertainment Tonight.

#Malibu #WangoTango ???????????????? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 13, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

“I want to thank all of you that made ‘Malibu’ number one on the charts this week, and the music video,” Miley told the crowd. “I gotta tell you, I just kind of got tears in my eyes when I was singing that last little part of the song, when I was singing, ‘I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,’ and I never would have believed that I would be here, surrounded by all of you loving people, bouncing around with these rainbow balloons, while my dog, Emu, is behind me.”

“I just want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart because I really do feel like this is a dream come true, being able to sing this song ‘Malibu’ for all of you all, right here, right now, and I so look forward to continuing to release music that hopefully makes you all smile and dance and be happy and be full of peace and love.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth called off their engagement back in 2013. Now, more than three years later and more than a year into her reconciliation with Liam, Miley says she has changed a lot. The 24-year old singer recently even announced that she’s given up smoking marijuana and because of that, she has a lot more energy.

2012 Oscar throwback !!!! Ps I look weird! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:19am PST

Miley recently sat down for an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 where she dished about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and what went wrong the first time around. Miley was very candid about her love life and how she and Liam have been able to correct what went wrong so that their relationship now is much stronger than it could have been before the split.

“I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being,” Miley said. “So I’m really solid, and then he gets to be really solid, and then together, we get to be two really grounded people. But it’s not a half and a half make a whole.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth called off their engagement late in 2013. It seemed like both parties had moved on and Miley even dated Patrick Schwarzenegger very publicly for several months before splitting after he was seen spending spring break in Mexico with another woman.

#BBMA #Malibu #7Days A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 14, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

In November 2015, Liam made his first debut in years on Miley Cyrus’s Instagram when she posted a picture of him with her new rescue dog. It was over the New Year’s holiday that Miley and Liam were spotted together in Australia and rumors of their reconciliation began to spread.

Now, after more than a year back together, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seem to actually be headed for the altar. Now that Miley is writing and singing love songs again, it’s clear that the two are in a much better place and are far happier than they were during their initial split. Miley’s recent move to wear a “Liam” charm in her ear while performing a song that she wrote about him is proof of that.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images]