‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Tear-Filled Trailer Released As Cast Reunites At NBC Upfronts

This Is Us will be back for at least two more seasons on NBC, and fans are already getting a pre-production sneak peek at what’s in store for Season 2 of the breakout hit. In a word: Tears, and plenty of them. While no new scenes have been filmed yet for the second season of the NBC drama, Variety posted a trailer that was shown to television reporters at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on Monday. The four-minute video showed key clips from the show’s first season stories and paid homage to the show’s loyal fans in a way that only This Is Us can do. Just like the first 18 episodes of the hit show, the This is Us trailer requires tissues, so get ready.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown narrated the teaser clip, which reminded viewers that last year at this time, the show’s first season trailer became the most-watched TV trailer ever shown on Facebook. The new This Is Us trailer also showed series stars Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Chrissy Metz surprising fans as they talked about how the show has resonated with them. One fan was even moved enough to name her baby daughter Kate after Chrissy Metz’ character, Kate Pearson. You can see the emotional This Is Us trailer below.

It was recently revealed that for season two, This Is Us will be moved from Tuesdays to Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET as the cornerstone of NBC’s revival of the network’s popular 1990s-era Must-See TV programming block. In addition, This Is Us will get a sweet post-Super Bowl spot in February, and a Christmas special will also be produced, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Mandy Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, posted a photo of the reunited cast at NBC’s upfront presentation. The This Is Us cast members at the high-profile press event included Moore, Ventimiglia, Metz, and Brown as well as co-stars Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi-Watson, Chris Sullivan and Ron Cephas Jones.

In addition, Chris Sullivan, who plays fan favorite Toby Damon the NBC series, posted a short video of the cast at the NBC Upfront presentation.

While some This Is Us fans were disappointed in the first season finale, series star Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson on the show, told E! News the full story behind Jack Pearson’s (Ventimiglia) death is coming soon and fans will definitely get some answers in Season 2.

“I know we’ll find out how Jack dies and I know we’ll see it,” Brown told E! after NBC’s upfront presentation. “Don’t cry yet! I can’t tell you exactly when it will happen…it will happen this season.”

What a day to be @sterlingkb1! #NBCU2017 #ThisIsUs A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on May 15, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Still, Brown’s TV wife, This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, urged fans to try to focus on the father of three’s life and not his untimely demise.

“There are jewels in there and so many other connective things we’re going to play with that to watch that play out is going to be something just as great as finding out how he passes,” the This Is Us star said.

Brown also revealed that he would like to see some flashbacks to the story behind his character’s courtship and marriage to his wife Beth (Watson). Meanwhile, Watson dropped the tidbit that while the This Is Us finale teased an adoption storyline for her character and Randall, she is personally not ready for another baby. Watson told reporters to mark that as a spoiler.

Filming for This Is Us Season 2 will start in July and the show returns to NBC on Thursday nights in September.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]