Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell Split Confirmed: Get The Details

The rumors have been flying for a while, and it has now been confirmed that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have called it quits. This couple fell in love on The Bachelor and even went on to star in their own reality show, but things didn’t work out for them. On their show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? fans saw that the two had a few issues in their relationship that they needed to work through. Now People is confirming that Ben and Lauren are over. This comes after Reality Steve has been teasing that a couple of big splits from Bachelor Nation were coming this week.

When it's the perfect time to wine down.. ???? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on May 12, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Ben and Lauren have been living together and talking about a wedding, but never really planned one. ABC offered them a television wedding, and they turned it down. Now the couple is giving a joint statement about their big split.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Lauren Bushnell admitted that watching the show and seeing Ben with other women was really hard on her. The couple made it work for a while and even lived together in Denver. They have been acting like things were getting better, but it turns out that is not the case. When Ben and Lauren were first done with the show, he shared his thoughts on their relationship.

“Don’t get us wrong. Throughout this whole show airing and conversations we’ve had about decisions and life, it hasn’t always been easy. But it’s added a whole new level to our relationship. And [the show ultimately] led me to this woman who I love deeply. She’s the only woman I’ll love from now on.”

Lauren Bushnell also admitted that they were not perfect, but no couple is either. He went on to explain some of their issues.

“There are so many weird elements to being in a relationship after The Bachelor. We’ve gotten in arguments like any other couple, but about some things that other couples wouldn’t have to fight about, like the fact that we met when he was dating other women. You can say that’s what I signed up for, but it’s still real life and it’s still hard.”

Thankful to have friends like youuuuu ???? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Reality Steve has been teasing a couple of big splits since Friday. Fans were speculating that it might be Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell but weren’t sure. Today Steve went to his Twitter to share the People article plus other details. He said, “Like I said Friday, if you followed either of them on social media recently, you shouldn’t be surprised by this. Still sucks though.” The fans are speculating that the other couple might be Becca Tilley and Robert Graham, but Steve hasn’t revealed that just yet. He did share that he will have a post out later today and the details will come out. He may know a bit more about Ben and Lauren’s split as well. The fans have been noticing issues between the two for a while as Lauren was going on a lot of trips without her fiance by her side.

Are you shocked to hear that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are over? Did you think this couple would get married? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay starting on May 22 on ABC. Fans are hoping that she can find love this time around since it didn’t work out for her and Nick Viall.

