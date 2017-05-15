Stephanie Shepherd’s Tell-All As ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Assistant Has Inside Details But Leaves Haters Disappointed

Kim Kardashian may be the most famous woman in the world, but Kardashian’s “elusive” assistant tends to keep a low profile. Stephanie Shepherd is in charge of Kim’s world, but she knows that her cushy job won’t last long if she gets too public herself. Shepherd guards a lot of secrets that Kardashian fans and haters alike would love to get their hands on.

There are so many haters who question whether Kanye West is actually stable after his massive breakdown last fall, which came shortly after Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery. Kanye spent a week in the hospital and had to go for intensive therapy after his release.

Just about everyone wants to know if the endless Kardashian-West divorce rumors have any truth to them. Kim’s assistant answered the questions, but without adding any fuel to the rumor fires. Not everyone wanted to hear bad news. Kardashian fans are glad that Kanye and Kim are still together, even if the haters are disappointed.

It was a big surprise to Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans when Shepherd decided to go public with her story of life as Kim’s personal assistant. There were those who hoped to read some real dirt about the Kardashian-West household when they dipped into the Refinery29 article. Most of the time, when someone that close to a celeb decides to talk, there’s plenty of dirt to go around.

But Stephanie Shepherd is “a special kind of person,” the kind of celeb assistant “who is going to give 110 percent,” according to Bustle. She didn’t have a bad word to say about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, although she did have some funny stories.

Kim’s assistant had lots of great advice for would-be personal assistants, and she paints a picture of a fun family whose members are more or less decent to each other and have a great shared sense of humor.

One fan loved the story of trying to find a game of Cards Against Humanity in San Francisco when Kanye West was “obsessed” with it. The assistant’s advice from that incident is to just do what’s asked, take notes, and don’t ask questions.

From Stephanie’s point of view, who cares why Kanye wants to do whatever it is he wants to do? Her job as Kardashian’s assistant is to make it happen.

She insists that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, is super-funny, not “deep and serious” the way so many of his pics make him appear. He’s “hilarious, he has these one-liners, and he’s just so unfiltered, he makes me laugh so hard.”

In answer to the questions about whether Kanye’s hospital stay was actually the result of exhaustion, Shepherd says only that “he’s also truly the hardest working man I’ve ever met.”

Not everything is smooth for Shepherd. As Kardashian-West’s assistant, she’s right there when the bad things happen, but she’s also the one who has to sort things out for her star employers.

When Kim Kardashian’s robbers terrorized the reality star at her luxury hotel during Paris Fashion Week, that was an incredibly difficult time for her assistant. Radar Online wrote that it was “terrifying” for Kim and her assistant, and Stephanie had the extra strain of taking care of Kim while dealing with her own shock and fear.

“At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible.”

Shepherd is very sympathetic to Kim’s struggles since the robbery. Kardashian’s experience was horrifying and not something that another person could “even begin to imagine.”

The job of Kim Kardashian’s assistant is a tough one, but it has a lot of perks for the person who can keep her thoughts to herself and take notes.

