Bloody Estacada, Oregon Man Walked Into Harvest Market Thriftway Grocery Store Carrying A Human Head?

An Estacada, Oregon, man walked into the Harvest Market Thriftway carrying a human head and then stabbed one of the grocery store workers, witnesses say. Law enforcement officers believe Sunday’s shocking incident is linked to the gruesome murder of a woman who lived near the store.

The unidentified man walked into the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway drenched in blood on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said he was carrying what appeared to be a human head and a knife. Once inside the store, he allegedly stabbed one employee. The store is located at 280 South Broadway in the small town.

Harvest Market Thriftway employees quickly banded together to grab and hold down the man carrying the human head. They managed to hold him inside the grocery store until Estacada police could arrive and arrest him, Fox 12 reports. The Estacada man was taken to a hospital for evaluation around 2:30 p.m. after his arrest at the grocery store.

Approximately 20 minutes after the man carrying the head stabbed a grocery store worker, the local police department received a 911 call about a possibly deceased woman in nearby Colton. Oregon law enforcement investigators now feel the incident at the Harvest Market Thriftway and the death of the woman are linked.

The suspect was taken into custody at the store and then transported to a hospital for evaluation. Police officers anticipated the man would ultimately be transferred to the Clackamas County Jail, Oregon Live reports.

Estacada is located about 30 miles southwest of Portland and has a population of about 2,700 people. The Harvest Market Thriftway is the main grocery store serving the small Oregon town.

Both grocery employees and customers inside the store when the man walked in with the human head recalled being in a state of shock over the grisly sight. Once the man stabbed a Harvest Market Thriftway worker, some people inside the store panicked.

“We saw panicking people rushing for their vehicles, vehicles trying to get out all at one time,” one witness to the Mother’s Day incident at the Harvest Market Thriftway told KOIN reporters.

Witnesses also said the Oregon man who carried the human head into the grocery store left his vehicle running and its windshield wipers on in the parking lot. The vehicle reportedly remained running in the parking space even after the stabbing suspect was arrested and placed in the back of an Estacada police cruiser.

Neither the name nor the gender of the grocery store worker who was stabbed has been released to the public. The individual was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a statement by the Estacada Fire Department. Both the stabbing suspect and the victim were taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. The employee is expected to survive the stab wounds.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a woman found the dead body of a female relative in Colton about 15 minutes after the man allegedly walked into the grocery store and stabbed an employee, CBS News reports. Colton is located about 12 miles away from Estacada.

The home of the unidentified man’s possible first victim is located in the 25000 block of Elwood Road in Colton. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 911 call about the deceased woman with the Oregon State Police and the Molalla Police.

Interim Sandy Police Chief Ernie Robert said the suspect was sent directly to the hospital instead of the county jail because the man was “catatonic” when officers arrived on the scene. While Roberts confirmed a knife was found in the man’s possession, he would not speak to whether the head he was carrying was indeed a human head.

Law enforcement officials have not yet said why they believe the two crimes are linked. Speculation about the bizarre tragedy on social media has leaned toward the obvious answer — the female victim had been decapitated.

