Fake News Article Claims ‘FBI Finds Evidence Of Collusion. Trump Facing Impeachment,’ Gets 26K Facebook Likes

The title of a recent article found on the website channel28news.com reads “FBI finds evidence of collusion. Trump facing impeachment.” The full article itself is only 51 words long, but judging from the large amount of shares on Facebook, with nearly 23,000 Facebook shares thus far, it’s not clear if the majority of people sharing the article have read past the headline.

“The House of Representatives is set to begin the impeachment process of current President Donald Trump. A spokesperson from the house said the decision was based on sufficient findings by the FBI of collusion with Russia during the campaign. Also, if you’re still reading this you’re a dumb***. You wish snowflake.”

As reported by Lead Stories, the Channel 28 News dubious report is fake, and despite what the short article claims, the House of Representatives is not set to start impeaching President Trump. The article titled “Fake News: FBI Did NOT Find Evidence of Collusion. Trump NOT Facing Impeachment.” by Lead Stories is currently being shared in the wake of the fake article making the rounds on Facebook on Friday.

Lead Stories calls Channel 28 News a prank website that spread the rumor about the impeachment of President Trump. According to the publication, the prank website appears to be part of a network of other prank websites designed to appear as if they are real. Some of those websites include channel22news.com, channel23news.com, channel24news.com and channel45news.com.

‘Trump’ And ‘Spicer’ Kiss On ‘SNL’ [Video] https://t.co/8fACfePQGj via Paula Mooney — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) May 14, 2017

The fact that there is plenty of buzz over the possibility of President Trump being impeached made the fake news report seem almost believable, and therefore likely added to the reason the article has been spread so much on Facebook. As seen in the Trendolizer graph that tracks the attention gained for the article, the number of Facebook likes over time for “FBI finds evidence of collusion. Trump facing impeachment. – Channel 28 News” shows how quickly the article swelled to more than 26,000 likes on Facebook.

The first two Facebook likes appeared on the article on May 12, close to 9:00 p.m. The next Facebook likes trickled in throughout May 12 and May 13, sending the article up to contain only 37 Facebook likes by approximately 4:00 p.m. on May 13. However, by 4:00 a.m. the morning of May 14, the article exploded with Facebook likes, swelling to gain likes that sent it up to 2,150 Facebook likes.

Melania Trump Wears $1,090 Ralph Lauren Collection Iconic Ashley Wide-Leg Wool Sailor Pants https://t.co/PBiyoqjIkT via Paula Mooney — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) May 14, 2017

Those Facebook likes continued to grow throughout the day, and by the end of May 14, the article had 12,500 Facebook likes. By midday of May 15, the article had more than doubled in likes, surging to contain more than 26,000 Facebook likes.

In reality, President Trump could be found on Monday, May 15, speaking at the 36th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington, as seen in the top photo above.

Some of the comments about the hoax article from social media can be read below. The comments about the article concerning President Trump prove that certain people believe the fake news whilst others realize that the article is a hoax.

“Don’t break open the champagne bottles yet liberal loons. This is a fake news post. PBS reported there is no collusion found between Trump and the Russians and he is not being investigated.” “Libs will share the headline and most will believe it without reading the first word of the article. It’s called Trump derangement syndrome.” “I don’t think this is a laughing matter, there are too many idiots out there that would believe this and run with it. There is already too much FAKE NEWS don’t do it for a joke​.” “This is a Lie! Global Fascist Meaningless Propaganda for the weak minded.” “Fake news and I just got rid of it. Don’t like their lies popping up on my news feed.”

Liberty University: Watch Trump’s Full Commencement Speech, Protests – #DrTrump Has Degree, 50K Crowd [Video] https://t.co/3Il6zI5MXr #MAGA — PAULA NEAL MOONEY (@PAULANEALMOONEY) May 13, 2017

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]