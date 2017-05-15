Watch Washington Wizards Vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Live Stream Online, TV Channel, Time, & Game Odds

On Monday night, basketball fans will watch the Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics live stream online and televised coverage of the deciding game of their 2017 NBA Playoffs series. The two teams have traded victories on each others’ home courts for their semifinals series, so John Wall and the Wizards will have to win in a rowdy TD Garden in Boston in order to move on. A victory for either team brings them to the Eastern Conference Finals and a matchup against LeBron James and the reigning champion, Cleveland Cavaliers. Here’s the latest on the game odds, start time, and how to watch Wizards vs. Celtics live stream online and on TV.

Tonight’s Game 7 will be the first for either team in this year’s playoffs. As CSN Mid-Atlantic reported in their matchup preview, the Boston Celtics may have the home court advantage, but the Washington Wizards could have a coaching advantage here. Washington head coach Scott Brooks is 2-0 in Game 7 situations, both of which came as the coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brooks helped lead OKC to a victory in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals in 2010-11 and a win in Game 7 of the first round back in the 2013-14 NBA Playoffs.

Brooks recently spoke about the excitement that comes with participating in Game 7 of the playoffs.

“It’s great. You always talk about it. The two best words in the playoffs are ‘Game 7.’ You get an opportunity to play in a Game 7 when every player on this team as a kid dreamt about playing in Game 7.”

Tonight, the conference, teams, and personnel are different in this Game 7. It features new Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, who many argued should have been considered for the NBA MVP Award this past season. Thomas has been known for his late-game skills, often going on scoring tears in the final quarter. The game also features a guy who many analysts are now crowning as “second-best” player in the Eastern Conference, John Wall. He showed his talents and determination in helping to lead his team to a one-point, last-second win in Game 6 several days ago.

Thomas has been averaging 25.1 points per game and a 44.2 percent shooting rate. Wall has been averaging 27.9 and 10.3 assists per game this postseason. He also hit the biggest shot in Wizards’ history as he nailed a three-pointer with under five seconds to go in Game 6. That lifted the Wizards to a 92-91 victory, snatching away the Celtics’ hopes of advancing. It’s now considered a “shot heard ’round the world for the latest NBA postseason” and has moved John Wall into the playoff history books for his game-winner.

Wall and Thomas also have had their supporting casts come through. Thomas has help from other starters, including Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley, and Al Horford. Wall has his backcourt helper Bradley Beal as well as big men such as Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat. Washington’s Gortat is currently third amongst all players in the playoffs in terms of rebounding, with 11.2 on average per game. At times, Beal has carried the scoring load while Wall distributes more. The same can be said of the Celtics’ Bradley or Horford, as each has had significant contributions. Bradley even netted a playoff career-high of 29 points to lead the Celtics to a victory in Game 6. Looking at the two teams from their previous game, it would seem that Washington needs more contributions from players not named Wall or Beal, though.

Something will have to give in Game 7. Either the home team takes it or John Wall, Bradley Beal, and the Wizards overcome the major pressure on the road. As reported by Vegas Insider, the home team has the advantage here, but just by a bit. The Boston Celtics will be the five-point favorites to win for tonight’s game at most sports books. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -220 favorites, while the Washington Wizards are +190 underdogs. Tonight’s over/under points total is at 211 points for the complete game.

Monday night’s Game 7 featuring the Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics gets started at 8 p.m. Eastern Time from TD Garden. Viewers can watch the live television coverage of this game on the TNT network. Cable and satellite subscribers with TNT as part of their current provider package may also be able to log into the TNTDrama website or any compatible TNT apps to see a live-streaming feed.

In addition, the SlingTV subscription service offers anyone with a high-speed internet connection the ability to watch tonight’s game for free. The live channel streaming service is currently available on a one-week free trial for all new customers and includes TNT among its channels on the middle tier channel package. More information is available at the Sling.com website on how to sign up for the free trial offer and use the service.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]