Dina Manzo Walks In On Home Robbery, Sustains Facial Injuries During Attack

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin, arrived home in Holmdel, New Jersey on Saturday night to discover two masked men were already inside.

According to a new report, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, and her millionaire partner, 37, sustained injuries after the men they walked in on attacked.

On May 15, NBC 4 New York shared details of the attack, revealing both Dina Manzo and David Cantin suffered facial injuries. As the outlet alleged, Manzo was punched in the face by one of the men as Cantin was attacked with a baseball bat.

Dina Manzo and her partner were reportedly bound inside the home after the attack.

Although law enforcement chose to keep the names of the victims private, sources confirmed to NBC 4 New York that Dina Manzo and David Cantin were the ones targeted by the home invasion. The outlet also revealed the robbers went through the home and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

As for the former reality star and her millionaire boyfriend, they were treated for facial injuries but are believed to alright otherwise, at least physically.

Cantin hails from New Jersey and is known for making his mark in the car dealing industry with one of the largest dealerships in the country.

Although it wasn’t revealed whether or not the robbers planned to attack the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star specifically, her Instagram account seems to hint at the possibility. After all, according to her social media feed, she was on vacation somewhere tropical as of Friday.

One week prior, Dina Manzo gushed over her longtime boyfriend in a separate Instagram post.

“I love this picture,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Cantin earlier this month. “I can lean on him for just about anything. Like an expired passport the day before travel… ooops! Thank you [Dave Cantin] for being the man that you are and for loving everyone in your life so deeply. I’m a very lucky girl.”

Dina Manzo appeared in a full-time role on the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and later returned to the show for Season 6. At the time, Manzo explained that her return to the cast simply made sense.

“Obviously I’ve been asked back in the past, and it was always like a big red light and this time it kind of felt natural. I was hanging around with Teresa again, organically, the summer I was asked back, and it just felt right, and I usually follow my gut,” Dina Manzo explained to E! News.

Dina Manzo appeared on the series full time during Season 6 but after producers suddenly opted to bring Jacqueline Laurita back to the show after allegedly canning her months prior, she left the show once again.

A short time later, Dina Manzo said the reason behind her exit was a change of location. As fans may recall, Dina Manzo moved to Los Angeles after finalizing her divorce from Tommy Manzo.

“I [live] in L.A.,” Dina Manzo told Fox 411, via People Magazine. “I don’t live in New Jersey anymore. I went through my divorce this year [and] I moved out to California, so it didn’t make sense.”

“Of course, they asked me back,” Manzo continued. “I thought about it for a minute, and I thought ‘How am I supposed to do this? I don’t live there.’ I have an apartment here in Manhattan but I don t live in New Jersey, so I don’t see how that could work.”

