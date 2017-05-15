Jennifer Lopez Goes Alone To NBC Event After Date Night With A-Rod In NYC

Jennifer Lopez went to the NBC Upfronts event alone after enjoying a date night out with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in New York City. The singer stunned in a revealing rose gold gown and nude platform heels on Monday.

Jen glows in gold.

J.Lo flew solo to the NBC 2017 Upfronts event on Monday after enjoying a romantic date with A-Rod the night before.

The 47-year-old World of Dance and Shades of Blue star attended the NBC Upfronts on Monday in a rose gold, satin gown, Daily Mail reported.

Lopez showed off her toned body in the long-sleeved dress, which cut up the thigh and flashed some major cleavage.

Jennifer’s gown was from Ellie Saab’s Spring 2017 Couture collection. She posed for the cameras on the red carpet with her fellow judge on her new show World of Dance, Derek Hough.

The singer and actress carried a rose gold clutch purse and accessorized with a large diamond ring on her index finger. Upon her arrival, J. Lo wore a pair of silver and pink cat-eye sunglasses and waved to her fans.

The single mother-of-two celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with her twin children, Max and Emme, 9. Lopez adorably calls her kids her two little “coconuts.”

#NBC upfronts #worldofdance #shadesofblue Dress by @eliesaabworld A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 15, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 15, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

#Repost @chrisappleton1 ・・・ @jlo???????????? #chrisappletonhair @scottbarnes68 @marielwashere @robzangardi @enamelle A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 15, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Mothers Day!!!????????????#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Date night in NYC.

Later on in the evening on Sunday, Jennifer enjoyed a hot date with her boyfriend of a few months, Alex Rodriguez.

The Shades of Blue star wore a floor-length floral gown with a plunging neckline. Her producing partner from the show, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, joined the couple on their dinner date because she was in town for the NBC Upfronts.

Lopez covered up with a beige duster jacket on the chilly spring evening. She accessorized with hoop earrings and pulled her hair back into a high ponytail.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

The former baseball player wore a gray suit with a black tie on the dinner outing.

A source recently told People that the fairly new celebrity couple seemed happier than ever.

“Jennifer is still on cloud nine. She has never seemed happier and loves sharing her life with Alex.” “She loves sharing her life with Alex. The kids all get along and it’s just one, huge happy family.”

Lopez and Rodriguez made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Met Gala earlier this month.

Me and my macho bello…#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The retired Yankees player was the first one to confirm their relationship publicly. A-Rod appeared on The View and gushed about his new woman. The two have been dating since January and have seemingly meshed well into each other’s lives.

