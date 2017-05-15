Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Mother’s Day By Getting Totally Naked Again

Kourtney Kardashian is getting naked once again, this time in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Kardashian took to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14, and rather than posting a sweet photo with her three kids, Kardashian instead opted to make things a little more R-rated.

Kourtney, who is the mother of sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, posted a seriously sexy NSFW photo in celebration of the holiday that showed her sitting on a rock completely naked while showing off some major side boob as she turned back to the camera.

The photo, which has received more than 1.3 million likes in the first 13 hours after she posted it to the social media site, was simply captioned “mother nature” to acknowledge Mother’s Day.

Fans had a mixture of reactions to Kourtney’s latest naked upload, as some praised the reality star for confidently showing off her body after three children while others slammed Kardashian for once again stripping down and baring it all on social media.

“You look so so so beautiful Kourtney,” @koraima8649 commented on Kourtney’s picture, while Instagram fan @jeidmaster commented that Kardashian looked “[s]exy as hell” in the snap.

But other Instagram users weren’t so ready to praise the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for putting everything on display for Mother’s Day.

“Put [your] clothes on. Respect yourself and [your] children,” Instagram user @amdcwall then hit back to the body confident message other fans wrote

Meanwhile, @juancaperezz wrote in the comments section of Kardashian’s nude upload, “Not enough attention?”

“[You’re] a mother what do you think your kids are going to say when they see this??” @Stefanianatsi added.

It’s thought that Kourtney’s nude picture was likely taken from her recent naked photo shoot, which she shot while vacationing in Costa Rica with the rest of the Kardashian family and gave fans a behind the scenes look at in the most recent installment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian took it all off and got totally naked for the cameras in a clip obtained by E! News. The footage showed Kardashian posing nude in a pool while her sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian watched on.

But her naked Mother’s Day upload certainly isn’t the only time Kardashian has shown off her naked body in recent weeks.

Kourtney previously posted a NSFW naked photo to Instagram to on her 38th birthday on April 18.

The nude image showed Kourtney naked and flipping her hair in the water — which she captioned “Birthday suit” — and is thought to be taken from the nude same shoot.

Kourtney also stripped down last month in a video posted to her Snapchat account while vacationing with friends and sister Kim in Mexico in celebration of her 38th birthday.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian posted the video of herself splashing around in a pool completely nude while celebrating in South America.

Kourtney’s naked appearances come after Hollywood Life revealed that the reality star has been feeling confident going nude recently to show women that they should be confident about their bodies and not afraid to show off a little skin.

“To Kourtney, age is only a number and while many people will think that being 38 years old is over the hill,” a source told the site after Kardashian posted her first naked picture last month in her birthday suit, “she wants to turn that thought process upside down and show everyone that it is a good thing because she still looks good, especially after having three kids.”

“She is not ashamed of getting older,” continued the insider of Kourtney’s decision to show off multiple nude photos over the past few weeks, “and she wants to show that no one else should feel that way either.”

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian celebrating Mother’s Day with a naked photo of herself?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]