‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Spectra-Forrester Fashions Coming Soon After Ridge Fires Thomas

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers say there’s a big shakeup coming at Forrester Creations today that will give birth to a rival fashion house that should shake the Forresters in a way that copycat house Spectra never could. Events coming this week could spawn Spectra-Forrester Fashions, an all-new LA fashion brand and this means civil war among the Forresters.

Dollar Bills Rages At Ridge

According to new The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers from Soap She Knows, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) flies into a rage after Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) details for him how Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) saved Spectra from closure by writing a $100k check to CJ Garrison (Christopher Graves). Bill is furious that his beautiful skyscraper plans were sidelined and helps Ridge see Thomas as a betrayer.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fills her dad Ridge in on Bill’s sneaky sabotage of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) by his forging a review and publishing it under Jarrett Maxwell’s (Andrew Collins) name. Bill doesn’t care, and The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers indicate Bill will remind Ridge that Thomas’ actions cost them both a load of cash. FC lost a collection and Bill lost his building.

Thomas Fired – Designer For Hire!

Meanwhile, on upcoming The Bold and The Beautiful episodes, Thomas and Sally hang out at his condo talking about the future of her fashion house while Sally profusely thanks Thomas for riding to her rescue. Their joy is interrupted when an enraged Ridge beats down the door. Ridge walked out on his unpleasant discussion with Bill at FC so he can confront his son and discover the truth about Spectra.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas comes to Sally’s rescue during her greatest hour of need. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/YOpLQJiNXz pic.twitter.com/kS42a47Zpd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 11, 2017

Sally wants to hide, but on Monday’s The Bold and The Beautiful, Thomas tells her to stay put as his dad berates him for betraying the Forresters, investing in Sally, and says he won’t let Thomas associate with a criminal. Then on Tuesday’s, The Bold and The Beautiful, Thomas tries to defend himself, Ridge won’t listen, and in an explosive moment, Ridge fires his son from Forrester. That means Thomas needs a job.

Spectra-Forrester Fashions Coming Soon?

Once Sally came on the scene in LA and caught her eye, it seemed inevitable that Thomas would end up at the rival fashion house. Ridge had ridden roughshod over his son for years – most recently when he tried to steal baby Douglas Forrester by falsely claiming paternity. If anyone on The Bold and The Beautiful has a beef about loyalty, it should be Thomas against his dad, not vice-versa.

On yesterday's #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas inspires Sally to stay and work her way back up. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/xIFsEzpvMZ pic.twitter.com/ThM2PJl5Xh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 10, 2017

With Thomas out of FC and free to do as he wants, it won’t be long before Thomas and Sally decide to work together. Whether they call the brand “Spectra Forrester” or go with something new like “Sally Thomas”, it’s a civil war for the Forresters. Sally has a unique design sensibility, and Thomas is quite talented so the couple could give his family a run for their money on the fashion scene.

Bill Won’t Give Up – Will It Cost Him Everything?

Other The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers say Bill won’t give up on his beautiful high-rise building and his determination to have it at all costs could cost him Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke is ready to marry this week, but Ridge makes a last-minute pitch, according to The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers, to win her back from Bill. Could Bill’s sabotage of Spectra help Ridge plead his case?

Soap magazine spoilers for The Bold and The Beautiful this week promise a wedding for Brooke, but who the groom is remains to be seen. One person who may welcome Thomas’ exit from FC is Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) who has been working hard for a shot as a designer. With Thomas gone and FC in dire need of a new collection, this could be the big break Zende’s been hoping for the past few weeks.

Would you buy a Spectra-Forrester gown? Do you think Thomas and Sally working together will cement their relationship or put them on the skids? Will Ridge kick Thomas out of the condo and, if so, will Thomas and Sally wind up living in squalor together while they cobble together their first collection? Will Bill force Jarrett to write another bad review or will the Eye on Fashion reporter walk away for ethics?

Answers to all these questions are coming soon promise the latest The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]