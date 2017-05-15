‘Swamp People’ Follows Troy Landry As He Hunts Nile Crocodiles In The Florida Everglades

Since Swamp People just wrapped up their latest season, Monsters and Critics shared that Troy Landry and his nephew, Holden, are heading for the Florida Everglades to hunt for the dangerous and aggressive Nile crocodiles that may inhabit the area. Troy’s friend, who goes by the name Uncle Grumpy, asked him to come out to help him find the creature that is killing several animals. Cows, dogs, and other animals have been disappearing, and Uncle Grumpy is certain one or more Nile crocodiles could be responsible for the losses.

A preview of the Swamp People special, which aired after the season finale of Swamp People, explained that like so many other invasive species that don’t belong in the glades, the Nile crocodiles are becoming a threatening nuisance. These animals can grow up to 20 feet in length and weigh in at over 2,400 pounds. They are opportunistic apex predators and their diet usually consists of fish, other reptiles, birds, and mammals.

No one knows how how many Nile crocodiles are in the Everglades, and it is believed that they were brought there to be purposely released or that they escaped from from their owners. Either way, on this Swamp People special, Troy and Holden are determined to help their friends discover exactly what is happening to their animals, and whether the Nile crocodiles are indeed the culprits behind the disappearances.

On Swamp People, Troy is right at home in the swamps of Louisiana and he seems a little surprised by what they find in Florida. Swamp People posted to their Twitter page a sneak-peek clip of the Swamp People special, showing that there are miles of canals that provides the perfect habitat for the crocodiles, and it could be difficult to find the creature that is killing animals. Uncle Grumpy and his friends have a good idea of where to start hunting for the beasts, but on the Swamp People special, Troy and Holden will have to use methods different than what they’re used to in order to capture one of the elusive crocodiles.

In Florida, guns and baited hooks are not allowed, so all they can use are bang-sticks, crossbows, or knives to kill a crocodile. Bang-sticks have a metal chamber that holds the ammunition and once the firing pin is removed, the ammunition is detonated by pushing the end directly onto a target, such as the kill spot on a crocodile’s head. The bullet doesn’t actually kill them, it is the high-pressure gas that is released from the blast and because of this, blanks can be used as ammunition.

When the men go out on this Swamp People special episode, they won’t be using a boat for their first excursion into the glades, and they’ll be hunting at night. The men climb aboard a tall swamp buggy that allows the hunters to see above the reeds and marshes that surround them. Before long on this episode of Swamp People, they spot eye shine in the darkness, and leave the relative safety and security of the vehicle in order to investigate.

Once they find the crocodile they spotted earlier on this Swamp People special, they throw large treble hooks attached to a 200-pound test fishing line to snag the animal. As they begin to reel it in, they can tell it’s a large and heavy crocodile. When the beast begins to fight back, the men throw more treble hooks and Troy steps into the water. Troy may be out of his element on this Swamp People special, but when he spots the crocodile he immediately knows what to do as years of experience hunting alligators takes over.

Fans of the show should enjoy the fresh new take on Swamp People that the two-part special provides. Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions concerning the Swamp People special below. The first part of the special is titled “Monster in the Dark” and airs on Thursday, May 18, at 9/8c on History. Immediately following the first Swamp People special episode is the second part called “Savage Pursuit,” and Troy’s search leads him even further into the deepest and darkest regions of the Florida Everglades.

