Ariel Winter Has Her Haters ‘Sorted,’ Says Nolan Gould

If you’re following Ariel Winter on social media just to troll her for embracing her curves, there’s a message for you. The body-positive 19-year-old actress, who deals with trolls and Internet haters on a daily basis, has her haters “sorted,” says her Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould.

Ariel Winter is one of few Hollywood actresses who embrace their curves and spread body-positive posts on social media. But there’s still a tremendous amount of pressure on the Internet to be slim and thin, which is why Winter’s posts always face a giant avalanche of criticism from haters.

But Ariel Winter’s Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould reveals that the body-positive actress, who has been eight years in the public eye thanks to the ABC series, is “calm and confident” about all the trolling from haters on social media.

The number one rule when fighting trolls is “Don’t feed the troll,” and Ariel Winter seems to be aware of that better than anyone else. Although there’s plenty of positive comments about the Modern Family actress on the Internet, haters oftentimes scrutinize her for her body-positive Instagram images, wardrobe choices, and personal life decisions.

With a juicy salary of $100,000 per Modern Family episode comes lots of negative stuff from haters on the Internet. But Nolan Gould has some really disappointing news for trolls: Ariel Winter is handling that extra negative attention with “confidence,” according to People magazine.

Speaking to a People magazine reporter at Best Buddies Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, hosted in Malibu by Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Nolan Gould confessed that it’s been “really cool” knowing his Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter since they were 10-years-old.

“I’ve kind of seen her change and blossom so much.”

Nolan Gould acknowledged Ariel Winter’s status of a role model, calling the 19-year-old Modern Family actress the “icon for self-image” and “respecting your own beauty.”

And while Nolan Gould says that the amount of body shaming criticism she gets from haters is “terrible,” the Modern Family actor revealed that Ariel Winter “got it handled” and she doesn’t even need him – or anybody else – to be there to support her!

So apparently Ariel Winter is not only a body-positive Hollywood actress elbowing her way through the stereotypical beauty standards plaguing the movie industry for decades, the Modern Family actress also proves to be an independent and strong young woman.

At 19-years-old, Ariel Winter handles haters and trolls on the Internet like a pro. Earlier this month, the cast of Modern Family attended a panel discussion, and much of the discussions on social media were about Winter’s glam mini-dress, according to Today.

The thigh-high outfit that emphasized Ariel Winter’s curves had haters all fired up on the Internet.

Apart from blasting Ariel Winter for showing off too much skin, haters also criticized the Modern Family actress for opting for a dress that was completely out of place on such a casual occasion, as her co-stars wore casual outfits such as jeans.

And Ariel Winter surely noticed the troll bombardment from haters. The Modern Family actress took to Instagram to fire back at the haters, and encouraged people to “WEAR WHATVER YOU WANT.”

???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

In the Instagram post that has been liked more than 60,000 times already, Ariel Winter wondered “why TF anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?”

“Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?”

Ariel Winter also added that she most certainly did feel good about herself in that outfit during the panel, and that’s all that “matters.” The Modern Family star finished her post by saying two words, “Rant over” and a smiley face.

On @jimmykimmellive tonight! ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 10, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Haters be hatin’.

