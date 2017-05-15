‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Image Teases Moments Before Jedi Temple’s Destruction, How R2-D2 Left Ahch-To

Another report providing interesting information about a crucial sequence in the highly-anticipated film Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi has come to light.

A close-up image of a massive set piece at the Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom, where much of the movie was filmed, has emerged courtesy of Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, who provided more details about the image.

The set piece is the one next to the Force Tree prop and stands in as the Jedi temple on fire that was shown in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer. This is particularly the scene where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was brought to his knees, watching the temple burn to the ground with R2-D2 by his side.

According to Zeroh, this set piece took a couple of months to build and it involved tons of computer-generated imagery or CGI to create its fiery destruction that fans will see more of in Star Wars: Episode 8.

The ever-ardent Star Wars analyst also revealed that The Last Jedi will actually show fans what the temple looked like before it was ultimately destroyed and burned to the ground.

This means that Star Wars: Episode 8 will finally uncover the events leading up to Luke’s self-imposed exile and Ben Solo (Adam Driver) turning to the dark side and taking up the name Kylo Ren.

The sequence should also provide moviegoers a much better understanding of why Luke and R2-D2 were in the situation they were found in during Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

As fans will recall, old Skywalker’s long-time droid pal was in some sort of hibernation and only wakes up by the end of the movie to provide the final piece of information crucial to finding Luke.

The sequence prior to the destruction of the temple to be shown in Star Wars: Episode 8 is expected to reveal how R2-D2 got the portion of the map and what Luke did after the tragedy and before the events of The Force Awakens.

The fact that R2-D2 has information that will lead to Luke suggests that he may have provided it to him for the right people to stumble upon it, which meant that he still wanted to be found when he is needed, but also hoped to isolate himself for the moment.

Additionally, Star Wars: Episode 8 is also believed to show how R2-D2 managed to reunite with General Leia (Carrie Fisher) and the Resistance after the catastrophe.

It is imagined to be a long journey from the Jedi temple to where Leia and the Resistance were in Star Wars: Episode 7 so it will be interesting to know how the droid got there.

Clearly, a lot of things have changed with Luke since the heartbreaking disaster because in Star Wars: Episode 8, he is keen on putting an end to the Jedi order.

It is said that the books in the teaser trailer believed to be ancient Jedi artifacts containing valuable information about the Force and the Jedi masters before him have something to do with that change of heart.

With regards to how the Star Wars: Episode 8 will unravel the story of the tragedy at the Jedi temple, Zeroh says that it could be through another Force back vision like the one Rey (Daisy Ridley) had in Star Wars: Episode 7.

There are speculations, however, that Luke will simply tell the tale to Rey as he trains her in Ahch-To, allowing the fledgling Jedi to put two and two together and further understand what she saw in that vision.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the big screen on December 15. A second trailer is expected at the D23 Expo this July.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]