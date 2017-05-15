Kim Kardashian And Khloe Wear Matching Black In NYC, How Do They Really Feel About Kylie’s New Show

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wore matching black outfits in New York City on Monday. The reality star sisters posed for the cameras side by side at the NBC 2017 Upfront promotional event.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian both wore all-black ensembles to the NBC Upfront promotional event on Monday evening, the Daily Mail reported.

Kim, 36, wore a pair of high-waisted trousers with an open-sleeved jacket with a plunging neckline. The mother-of-two sported her hair long and stick straight.

Khloe, 32, wore a bustier top with tight, high-waisted pants with zips at the ankles. She wore clear stilettos and accessorized with a few bracelets and rings.

The Revenge Body star also wore her hair straight but without the waist-length extensions like Kim.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars’ outing at the NBC event came just days after the sisters showed their support at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Los Angeles.

A political statement.

The Kardashians’ appearance at Planned Parenthood was a political move for the reality star family, as the United States Senate considered a healthcare reform bill that could cut funding for the women’s healthcare provider.

Kanye West’s wife also shared her feelings about the proposed bill on social media, calling Planned Parenthood “amazing.”

“The House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients.”

Khloe Kardashian also added that she “learned so much” regarding what Planned Parenthood does for so many women.

“2.5MM rely on PP for care -birth control, cancer-screenings, STD testing and so much more!#IStandWithPP.”

Visited @PPLosAngeles yesterday and learned so much. 2.5MM rely on PP for care -birth control, cancer-screenings, STD testing and so much more! #IStandWithPP A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

How do they feel about Life of Kylie?

The Kardashians’ younger sister Kylie Jenner, 19, has a new docuseries coming out, Life of Kylie. The sisters told E! News how they felt about her spin-off reality show.

“She’s already a pro at this. This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn’t been that open on our show. So you’re definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works.”

Kim also admitted that she didn’t realize how “hard it really was” when it came to Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The 36-year-old recently did a collaboration lip kit collection with Kylie that has already sold out called KKW x Kylie.

I love being able to collaborate with my sisters. The KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches next Tuesday 4/25 at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com it was so fun creating something authentic and organic to @kimkardashian with this new Créme Liquid Lipstick formula???? hope you guys love it! @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Khloe added that she will be interested to see what her little sister does all the time because she doesn’t really spend time with her group of friends.

“It’ll even be new for us because we don’t hang out with her friends. Like what the hell does Kylie do all day long? It’s funny because [Kim and I are] with each other all day long. So with Kylie, I’m going to be a viewer like everyone else.”

Speaking of reality shows, Khloe said that the most exciting part of being on shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian is that there is still so much unknown.

“You just take every day as it comes. The cool thing is the unknown. But I think [it’s also cool to see] how strong and united our family is—it’s what we’re most proud of…we have become so much closer.”

Kim also said that her family has faced “obstacles” long before they were the biggest stars of reality television. Regardless, they have always remained united as a family.

“When our parents got a divorce, [and] during the O.J. [Simpson] trial that was a really testing time because our parents were on opposite sides.”

The mother-of-two said that “family is everything,” and fortunately, they have always been able to remember that through their difficult times.

