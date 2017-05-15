The Voice Season 12 has reached the semifinals round, and here’s what the Top 8 will be singing tonight for a spot in the finale.

It’s do or die on The Voice tonight. The Top 8 artists will sing live for America’s votes, yet only four will make it to next week. On Tuesday night’s results show, the top three vote-getters will automatically advance to the finale, while the bottom two are automatically eliminated without the possibility of saving themselves. The middle three will then compete for the final Instant Save of the season, and only one will advance to the finale while the other two are eliminated.

As such, song choice and quality of performance is more important than ever. Voice fans are already discussing tonight’s song choices, which have already been revealed on iTunes. Listed below are spoilers for the Voice Season 12 semifinals song choices.

Chris Blue – “Take Me to the King” by Tamela Mann

Chris Blue is taking on a gospel song for the first time. Chris is slated to sing Tamela Mann’s emotional “Take Me to the King,” one of the most popular Christian/gospel songs in recent years. He is going for a different approach compared to his typical up-tempo flashy performances.

Brennley Brown – “Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans

Brennley is doing an upbeat country song with Sara Evans’ “Suds in the Bucket.” While an up-tempo song like this may not resonate like deeper song choices here, the contrast may actually help her stand out more.

Lauren Duski – “Ghost in This House” by Shenandoah

Lauren is performing a country ballad that has been performed by many stars, “Ghost in This House” by Shenandoah. Artists like Allison Krauss and the Dixie Chicks have performed the song in the past.

Vanessa Ferguson – “Superstar” by the Carpenters

Vanessa is taking on a Carpenters classic, “Superstar.” The song was performed by Christian Cuevas in Season 11 during the Knockout Rounds. Having to rely on the Instant Save last week, Vanessa will need a true knockout performance to avoid elimination this week.

Jesse Larson – “I Was Wrong” by Chris Stapleton

Jesse is performing the most current song in the competition — “I Was Wrong” by Chris Stapleton, which was released from his May 5 album From a Room: Volume 1. As the lone remaining member of Team Adam Levine, all of the pressure will be on Jesse to represent the Maroon 5 frontman in next week’s finale.

Aliyah Moulden – “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe

Aliyah is going with a Christian song this week, MercyMe’s “I Can Only Imagine.” This is her second consecutive ballad after a string of up-tempo throwback songs.

Hunter Plake – “With or Without You” by U2

Hunter is doing another ’80s classic after last week’s “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood. This time, he’ll be taking on an even bigger song, U2’s “With or Without You,” which was previously performed in the Season 5 Semifinals by James Wolpert.

TSoul – “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin

TSoul will be performing one of Aretha Franklin’s most iconic ballads, “Ain’t No Way.” Hannah Huston sang this song for the Playoffs in Season 10. TSoul is the last remaining “Coach’s Choice” artist left in the competition.

Additionally, The Voice’s Top 8 will be performing duets with each other, which are also on iTunes already.

Aliyah Moulden and Hunter Plake – “Let It Go” by James Bay

Brennley Brown and Lauren Duski – “A Good Hearted Woman” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

Chris Blue and Vanessa Ferguson – “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

Jesse Larson and TSoul – “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder

While all of these songs are already on iTunes, buying them now will not count as a vote. Only after The Voice host Carson Daly announces voting open tonight will song purchases count as votes. The window closes at noon ET Tuesday.

The Voice Season 12 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

