Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore After ‘RHOA’ Star Claims She Has Money Problems

With Kim Zolciak returning for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the drama between Kim and Kenya Moore has been fierce. Even after Season 9 has ended, Kenya is still talking about Kim, most recently bringing up Kim’s finances during a radio interview. Kim didn’t let the jabs go unnoticed and immediately responded to Kenya Moore’s claims with a few insults of her own.

Kenya Moore was a guest on The Breakfast Club last week and while she was there, she took shots at Kim Zolciak’s financial situation. Based on Kroy Biermann’s current unemployed status, Kenya seems to think that Kim is broke and only returning to “RHOA” for a paycheck. When asked to confirm Kim’s Season 10 return to the Bravo hit, she had quite a bit to say.

NeNe Responds To Kenya's Breakfast Club Interview ????☕???? #RHOA #NeNeLeakes #KenyaMoore #TheBreakfastClub A post shared by Real Housewives Of Atlanta ???? (@realhousewivesatlanta) on May 14, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

“Yeah, Kim is coming back — yes, Kim needs a check so Kim will be back,” Kenya said. “The checks were Tardy, so she’s over here trying to catch ours.”

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with Kim Zolciak, who fired back at Kenya Moore and claimed she was just trying to start a feud with her because she has no other storyline for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Hmm this s**t is funny!!???? 6 season in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend. Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season. Thx to all my supportive followers for keepin me in the loop! #Repost@realhousewivesatlanta#KimAndNene#Original“

Kim and Kenya clashed during Season 9 of RHOA when they crossed paths at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party. It was there that Kenya tried to insult Kim, telling her that she looks like she had five kids and that her husband is unemployed. It was a pretty epic confrontation and Kim hit back hard, telling Kenya that she’s just jealous because Kim has everything that she wants like a husband and kids. It’s well known that Kenya has been trying to get pregnant on her own and her failed relationship with Matt Jordan was well chronicled during Seasons 8 and 9.

There’s also the issue of Kim Zolciak’s Bravo spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy. As she said, the show is six seasons in and still going. There were even reports that Kim is only returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta on a part-time basis so she can continue filming for her own show. Kenya’s comments about the checks being “tardy” don’t even make sense because the show is still filming and has not been canceled.

It’s also worth noting that Kim Zolciak was one of the original members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast. She and NeNe Leakes were incredibly popular during the first few seasons. Kenya Moore didn’t even join the RHOA cast until Season 5, the same season when Kim left to pursue her spinoff and other projects.

Everyday I'm hustling #kenyamoore #kenyamoorehaircare #nyc A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on May 11, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

It’s also worth noting that Kim Zolciak has a listed net worth of $1.5 million according to The Heavy. Her husband, Kroy Biermann, has a listed net worth of $5.5 million. It seems that Kenya should consider not talking about how much money someone makes or how much someone has when her own net worth comes in much lower at just $500,000.

Happy, Thankful, and Blessed A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 9, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Based on the back and forth between Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore that continues even after Season 9 of RHOA is over, it’s pretty clear that these women will continue feuding as Season 10 filming begins. Will Kenya use Kim for a storyline as she’s already claimed will happen? Tell us where you stand on the RHOA drama between Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]