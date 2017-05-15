Johnny Depp And Orlando Bloom Are In Disneyland Paris On Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean World Tour

Johnny Depp and Disney have a lot riding on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. To ensure that Disney’s $230 million investment pays off, Depp and co-stars like Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, and Javier Bardem are making unannounced appearances at various Disney parks around the world.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp says he loves portraying Jack Sparrow and told Hello Magazine he really enjoys entertaining fans as Captain Sparrow in person as well as on film.

“It’s endless fun. He’s a really fun character to play because I’m allowed to be as irreverent as I want.”

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, and Javier Bardem are at Disneyland Paris on Sunday, according to Hello Magazine. This is a red carpet-style event, and fans are delighted to see Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and their Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-stars.

Johnny Depp previously made a surprise appearance at Disneyland in California dressed as Pirates of the Caribbean hero Jack Sparrow last month, according to Vanity Fair. Johnny stayed hidden in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at the Disney theme park before delighting fans with a surprise visit in full costume and in character.

Orlando Bloom spoke about making Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean films with Johnny Depp to Hello Magazine.

“I have such fond memories of making the first three films, they were such an important part of my career and my life, really. [My character] bookends the film, sending my son off on a journey to do what I did through the first three films, which is to reconnect and mirror that father-son story.”

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has a huge fanbase, including the actors themselves. A starstruck Javier Bardem, who plays Salazar in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, explained to Hello how exciting it is to work with Johnny Depp and other amazing co-stars.

“Facing Jack Sparrow was fun. Sometimes I was watching Johnny doing it and I lost my lines because I enjoyed watching him so much. I think the quality of the movies is pretty amazing, also the talent involved. Geoffrey Rush, Orlando, Johnny: to work with those guys is to work with some of the best actors out there, so as they say it’s a no-brainer.”

That Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom are some of the best actors out there is a no-brainer. That Johnny Depp’s character Jack Sparrow has a huge and adoring fan base is also a no-brainer, but will it be enough to net substantially more than $230 million for Disney to reimburse their investment and turn a tidy profit? Disney is reportedly concerned.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, known in some international markets as Pirates of the Caribbean Salazar’s Revenge, was an expensive film even for Disney. The film reportedly went over budget, and now the pressure is on to recoup a huge investment.

Disney spent $230 million and have to see a return in order to keep producing Pirates of the Caribbean movies. At this point, they are reportedly a little nervous about the huge investment but have some confidence based on past experience with Jack Sparrow’s selling power.

Johnny Depp’s career is riding on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in some very important ways. If Dead Men Tell No Tales does well, Disney will likely produce more Pirates of the Caribbean films, and how well this Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom movie does might determine how soon fans will see Jack Sparrow and Will Turner again.

Disney might be uneasy due to Johnny Depp’s recent bad press, but hardcore fans remain unmoved as they post constantly on Twitter in support of Depp personally as well as his Pirates of the Caribbean character, Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp won a People’s Choice award in 2017 amid another bad press firestorm. People’s Choice is exactly what it sounds like and is based on public voting. Johnny Depp is iconic, according to the people who voted for him. Johnny was also named Sexiest Man Alive twice, each time following a Pirates of the Caribbean movie in which Depp portrayed Jack Sparrow. For more information about Johnny Depp’s awards, see this from the Inquisitr.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ But Managers Apparently Do [Opinion]

Johnny Depp’s 2017 Movies: Jack Sparrow In ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5’ And More

Johnny Depp’s Hottest Face: Jack Sparrow Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Returns

‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5’ Delayed: ‘Lone Ranger’ Flop Made Disney Cautious

Johnny Depp Never Won An Oscar So What Does That Say About Depp And The Oscars?

Was Johnny Depp Wasting Money Or Was Jack Sparrow Just Burying Treasure?

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, will open May 26 in theaters.

[Featured Image by Remy de la Mauviniere/Getty Images]