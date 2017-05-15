Steve Irwin’s Wife, Terri, Wishes They Could Have Had A Third Child

Steve Irwin’s shocking and heartbreaking death in 2006 left his family reeling. The famous Australian Crocodile Hunter left behind his wife, Terri, and two grieving children. Both of his kids have inherited his love of animals, and Bindi and Robert have both gone on television to express their shared interest with their late father.

Bindi Irwin, who participated in Dancing with the Stars a couple of years ago, dedicated a heart-wrenching dance to her late father, Steve Irwin. The young star still grieves for her father and recently recalled a moment when, as a little girl, she made him proud.

“I was eight years old… we caught a female crocodile that we were going to put a tracking device on. This one day on our very last croc trip with Dad he decided I was old enough to be able to jump on the head of the crocodile. I was this little eight-year-old girl and Dad goes, ‘I believe in you. You can do this, sweetheart.’ I just remember how excited I was that Dad believed in me to jump on the crocodile’s head. It was actually our last family photo together, this photo of me holding onto the crocodile’s head and my mom and dad and brother all on the crocodile as well. He believed in me, and all I wanted to do was make him proud. This was a really special moment and a really special photo,” she revealed.

My everything❤️ The people who I can count on no matter what. Thank you Mum and Robert for encouraging my dreams, listening to my problems, hugging me through the good times and the challenging times and loving me always. I love you with all my heart. #Flashback ???? : @artisanfoto A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on May 10, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Bindi also stated that her late father, Steve Irwin, was always more concerned about the wildlife than himself. He wanted to ensure that people remembered to respect them, and didn’t care if people remembered him in the process.

Recently, Steve Irwin’s widow, Terri, expressed that she and Steve had wanted to have more children after their youngest, Robert, and her experiences raising the two together.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born. He said, ‘Do you think we could have a boy?’ And then Robert was born, and they’re perfect. They’re easy kids; they’re wonderful to me; they’re such a help.”

Terri revealed that she and Steve Irwin were content with their beautiful children, but still wanted to expand their family further.

“I said to Steve, ‘Let’s have a third.’ And he said, ‘You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?'”

Bindi Irwin, who is now 18, recently spoke to E! News about her mission to help preserve her father’s mission, work and legacy. Her little brother, Robert, is also joining her, as the family celebrated Steve Irwin at a recent event.

“This evening is so special to me, being with my beautiful family and our family of wildlife warriors. It’s such an honor to see so many people joining us… As human beings we really have to find peace and happiness and light within ourselves to be able to make a positive change in the world,” Bindi said.

Some cheetah cuteness to brighten your day! With love from @AustraliaZoo ???? A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Terri Irwin agreed with her daughter, and stated that she hoped to help continue Steve Irwin’s message.

“When we lost Steve it was a real crossroads of deciding if you’re just going to curl up in the corner or try to do something even bigger and better. The only way to honor Steve and his legacy and everything he lived for was to try to continue his work and expand on it,” Terri said.

Steve Irwin was famous for his show The Crocodile Hunter in which he observed and sometimes even touched wildlife. However, the core message was always the same: to help preserve and protect animals and keep the ecosystem running in its own perfect order.

[Featured Image by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images]