‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Tries To Get Billy Back In LA, Abby To Steal Scott From Sharon?

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victoria sets her plan in motion to get Billy back from Phyllis, while Abby tries to steal Scott away from Sharon.

Victoria will stop at nothing to get Billy back.

Victoria and Billy go to Los Angeles to shoot Lily’s commercial for Brash & Sassy. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is hoping this trip alone with Billy (Jason Thompson) will help them reconnect.

She thinks she can get inside his head without Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) around. Billy has told Victoria that he is with Phyllis now and that they were giving their relationship another shot, but she couldn’t care less.

Young and the Restless spoilers on CBS’ Soaps In Depth hint that Billy will, and his ex-wife will be overlooking the city on a rooftop after working all day together. He will praise her for making it all happen for Brash & Sassy.

“This is all you. You made this happen.”

Has Victoria finally got Billy right where she wants him?

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) will also be on the roof, along with Lily (Christel Khalil), who will shout “Oh my God! It’s me!” when she sees her billboard advertising “dare” by Brash & Sassy.

Los Angeles just got a lot more Young and Restless. Tune in Monday, May 15 to catch these special episodes! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 10, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Ashley doesn’t trust Phyllis.

Meanwhile, back at home in Genoa City, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is still questioning Phyllis’ intentions with Billy. She thinks that she is “obsessed” with her brother, and she tells Phyllis that right to her face.

Ashley does not fail to remind Phyllis that Billy is in Los Angeles with Victoria, according to a preview for an upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless.

“I think that you’re obsessed with my brother, who just so happens to be in Los Angeles with his ex-wife.”

Phyllis does her best to keep a straight face, but will their conversation get heated? How far will Phyllis go to keep Billy?

Here’s to our #WCW this week: savvy businesswoman Phyllis! How will Jack react to her confession? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Abby wants Scott for herself?

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is happy with her recent promotion within the family business, but she wants more in life. She wants to find love, and Young and the Restless spoilers on TV Over Mind say that she will start to fall for Scott (Daniel Hall) even though he is unavailable.

Spoilers say that Abby won’t let anyone or anything get in her way of love and happiness.

Scott had to go into the witness protection program, and he didn’t take his wife Sharon (Sharon Case) or their child. Sharon is hoping to work things out with her husband. Will she find out about Abby’s intentions?

Sharon has lost a lot of men in her life that she has cared about. Will Scott be another?

Here’s to our #WCW this week… Abby Newman herself, @mel_ordway! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 3, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST.

