‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Maci Bookout Talks About Difficult Births In New Tell-All

Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout McKinney doesn’t hold back on any of the details of the births of her children in her new book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To). In fact, the teen mom goes into pretty graphic detail about the birth of her daughter Jayde, 2, and her son Bentley, 8.

“After my beautiful Bentley made his way into the world, it seemed as though my vagina immediately became an emergency exit for everything else inside of me. I couldn’t count on two hands (or perhaps more accurately, hold in two hands) all the things the doctor pulled out of me during and after labor,” she penned.

Maci Bookout had to have an episiotomy during her delivery, which can be relatively painful and scary for new mothers. She had to have this done two times, which made her incredibly anxious to give birth to her third child, Maverick, knowing what was likely in store for her.

She further explained about the terrifying experience.

“A small surgical cut is made into the perineum (that’s the medical term for the area between your vagina and rectum) to extend the vaginal opening during delivery. After delivery, the doctor will stitch the episiotomy and other tears with dissolvable sutures. Just thinking about it makes me shudder!” she wrote.

The Teen Mom OG star didn’t expect to get pregnant with Maverick so quickly after giving birth to Jayde, and many speculate that it happened so quickly afterward because she hadn’t even had her post-birth period yet. This can cause many women to get pregnant almost immediately after having one baby, giving them the surprise of their lives, which is likely what happened to Maci Bookout.

She opened up about how unexpected Maverick’s birth was.

“While I was pregnant with Jayde, Taylor and I had talked about the possibility of adopting a third much (much!) further down the road. We never planned on my getting pregnant again so soon after she was born. Maverick was totally unexpected,” she also wrote.

Although she was initially very scared to have two young children so close together, she says that the encouragement from her husband and son Bentley made it a lot easier to deal with.

“It helped that Taylor and Bentley were very excited about the baby, but if truth be told I was terrified. I still remember my dad’s reassuring words when I told him that I was pregnant with Maverick and confided to him that I questioned my capacity to handle three children. He said to me, ‘It’s normal for you to feel that way. Just remember that if God didn’t want you to have these babies, he wouldn’t have given them to you,” she put in her book.

Maci Bookout has been doing several interviews lately to promote her new book as well as the current season of Teen Mom OG. She has stated that although it seems like she and Taylor have a fairytale marriage, they do get on each other’s nerves a lot, especially since they also do business together.

She’s also stated that she thinks her ex Ryan Edwards, who is the father of 8-year-old Bentley, has come a long way in terms of co-parenting since the beginning. The pair originally had a lot of trouble communicating, but they seem to be more on the same page recently. Maci Bookout credits some of this to his fiancé, Mackenzie Standifer, as she was also a teen mom and understands the trials and tribulations of co-parenting her young son, Hudson. Maci has also said if she could pick anyone as a stepmom for Bentley, it would totally be Mackenzie.

