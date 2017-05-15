Loretta Lynn Update: Sister Crystal Gayle Asks For More Prayers After Stroke

Loretta Lynn’s sister Crystal Gayle is asking for more prayers for the country music legend while confirming Lynn is still in the hospital following her stroke on May 4.

Crystal gave an update on how her 85-year-old sister, Loretta, is doing in the days after she suffered a stroke via social media. She seemingly confirmed that Lynn is still under doctor’s care in a Nashville hospital.

Although Loretta’s team hasn’t issued an update since telling Lynn’s fans on May 6 that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the country’s stars current condition, Gayle has since taken to Instagram to give fans an update on her sister’s health.

“Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes for Loretta,” Crystal wrote on Instagram, asking her followers to “keep them coming!”

“We are lucky, in this day and age, to have wonderful doctors and nurses taking care of her,” Crystal continued, seemingly confirming that Loretta is still in the hospital following her stroke 10 days ago.

“Plus they have to put up with our dramatic and crazy family and friends,” she then joked alongside a winking emoji.

Crystal didn’t offer a further update on Loretta’s health to her followers but did sign off her Instagram message with the hashtag #PrayersForLoretta.

Gayle’s small update on how Lynn is doing comes after the country superstar’s team confirmed via her official website on May 5 that she had suffered a stroke a day prior. Loretta had been rushed to a hospital in Nashville after falling ill at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Via an official statement, Lynn’s team confirmed that the country star was “currently under medical care” but was recovering from the scary health crisis well.

Although the statement didn’t give fans too many details about the singer’s health, it did confirm that Loretta “is responsive and expected to make a full recovery” but would not be returning to work anytime soon.

Loretta Lynn has “been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating,” her team confirmed, adding that Lynn’s upcoming concerts had been canceled but would be rescheduled when the country star has recovered.

Gayle also offered a statement of her own shortly after Lynn’s stroke had been confirmed by her team.

“Many of you have heard that my sister had a stroke,” Gayle wrote on Twitter late on May 5. “Our family appreciates all your love, prayers and support. We hope for a speedy recovery!”

Crystal’s message sparked a wave of well-wishes from the country music community and beyond, as Lynn received an outpouring of love and support from her peers via social media.

Singer Jennifer Nettles and Martina McBride were two of the first stars to show love to the Loretta, both tweeting messages of support in the hours that followed the announcement that she had suffered a stroke.

“Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with [Loretta] tonight,” McBride tweeted on May 5 after hearing of the singer’s health issues.

Nettles also spread some love for the music legend on Twitter, posting a photo of herself and Lynn together and writing, “Sending love to Miss Loretta right now! Praying for your recovery and for your family.”

Comedian and actress Roseanne Barr then gave an update to fans on May 7 as she too asked for prayers for Lynn in a message posted on social media. However, it’s not clear if she’d been in contact with Lynn or her family in the days that followed her stroke.

“[Please] pray4 my friend/mentor Loretta,” Barr wrote of the “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” singer, calling Loretta Lynn the “first feminist superstar!”

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]