‘Outlander’ Spoilers: Why There Could Be 10 Seasons Of The Starz Series

Outlander fans are currently awaiting the premiere of Season 3 on Starz, but just how many seasons will the hit show last on the network? While there is never any guarantee for how long a show will last, especially on a cable network, there is a possibility that Outlander could have up to ten seasons.

According to Carter Matt, Outlander could easily last ten seasons on Starz, if the network continues what they have been doing with the series. As fans know, the show is based off of the best-selling book series by author Diana Gabaldon. So far, each season of the show has tackled one of Gabaldon’s books. The first season went through the debut novel, Outlander, while Season 2 mirrored the second book, Dragonfly In Amber. The upcoming Season 3 will be based off of the third book in the series, Voyager.

This means that if Starz wanted to continue on this path, as well as have closure for fans and for Claire and Jamie’s story, the show could last through ten seasons, with each season taking viewers through the events of the books. So far, fans are in love with the Outlander television series, and the show has stayed very true to its source material. However, writers have no idea what the final chapter will be for Claire and Jamie as Diana Gabaldon’s ninth and tenth books have yet to be released. However, the author has said that book ten will be the last in the Claire and Jamie saga.

Of course, a series such as Outlander running for a decade wouldn’t be without struggles. The budget for the show would seemingly be a main factor, as well as the cast members wanting to dedicate that much time to one project. The show’s stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe would have to be willing to sacrifice their time, energy, and the loss of other projects to continue playing the beloved characters for such a long period of time.

However, fans could possibly still get the closure they’re looking for without ten seasons of the show. Once the final two books in the series are published, writers could choose to condense some of the novels and combine them into a single season, which would take viewers through Claire and Jamie’s journey more quickly.

Outlander has already been renewed through Season 4 by Starz, and fans fully expect a Season 5 renewal to be on the horizon. The news of Season 5 getting the green light could come as early as this fall when Season 3 begins airing. The sooner the show is renewed for another season, the sooner the writers can start planning the story and sets they’ll need to continue the show.

In addition, Outlander fans are also wondering whether or not the series will ever produce any spin-offs on Starz. The site previously claimed that with the talk of one or more Game of Thrones‘ spin-offs coming to HBO, that Starz may take a page out of their book and begin developing ideas for another series set in the Outlander universe.

Diana Gabaldon has written a series based on the character Lord John Grey, whom fans will meet in depth during Outlander Season 3. A spin-off of the Lord Grey books could easily be adapted for television. In addition, Gabaldon has also written some short stories based on a few other characters from her novels. There is even a prequel detailing Jamie Fraser’s time with Ian Murray before he met Claire. It seems that there is plenty of source material for the network to work with, and Outlander could be sticking around for a long time to come.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Outlander running ten seasons, or even getting a spin-off?

[Featured Image by Starz]