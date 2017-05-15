Amber Portwood and Matt Baier faced breakup rumors at the end of last week, but according to the couple, they are still together.

Although a couple of reports days ago suggested Baier had failed a lie detector test and promptly began fighting with Amber Portwood, he has since spoken out against the rumors and slammed “sick” and “lonely” people for attempting to end their years-long relationship.

“No, we are not broken up. There have been very sick, lonely people for the last three years trying to destroy us, and that’s going to take its toll on any relationship,” Baier explained to The Dirty.

On May 12, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup claimed Amber Portwood had reportedly put Baier on a plane from Los Angeles and demanded he have himself and his belongings out of her home before she returns. The outlet revealed tensions began between the pair after a leaked phone call between Baier and his potential other woman was leaked.

Amber Portwood was then informed by those close to her that Baier had been cheating on her but he denied the allegations. In turn, Portwood reportedly opted to get to the bottom of things by forcing Baier to take a lie detector test to ensure that he never cheated on her or tried to cheat on her with another woman.

When Baier reportedly failed, Amber Portwood allegedly sent him away.

Shortly after The Ashley’s Reality Roundup‘s report was shared, Radar Online shared a second report which revealed that a source close to Baier had denied that he failed the lie detector test. The report also noted that Amber Portwood and Matt Baier had reportedly called off their engagement and would no longer be moving forward with their previously scheduled wedding later this year.

Continuing to The Dirty, Matt Baier confirmed he had taken a lie detector test but didn’t say whether or not he passed the test. Instead, he seemingly blamed others for the potential conflict in their relationship.

“I absolutely did take a lie detector test to once and for all prove to everybody I’ve never been unfaithful to Amber,” he continued. “This stuff takes its toll on people… Amber and I have been through an awful lot worse for the last three years. We’re constantly battling outside forces who try to inject themselves into our relationship.”

“Amber and I will get through this like we always have,” Baier concluded. “We haven’t broken up. Maybe it should have been done a long time ago, but the people that have interjected themselves into our relationship and tried to extort us are being dealt with in the legal system now.”

Amber Portwood also spoke to The Dirty and confirmed that as of now, “we are not broken up.”

While Amber Portwood and Matt Baier may still be together, Portwood’s social media feed seems to hint that things aren’t completely civil between them. As many fans have noticed, Portwood appears to have removed all of her photos of Baier from her social media page in light of the recent rumors.

Before their latest drama, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier confirmed their October 2017 wedding date to E! News and suggested their wedding could take place on October 10, which marks the anniversary of their first face-to-face meeting.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Matt Baier, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]