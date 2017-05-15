Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott: How They Fixed Their Marriage, Actress Talks About Baby Beau

For years, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have made the news because of their relationship. After Dean’s cheating scandal in December 2013, things didn’t seem like they would improve for the couple. However, they recently welcomed their fifth child, Beau, and in an interview, Tori revealed how they fixed their marriage.

Spelling and McDermott have a relationship that has lasted longer than many others in Hollywood. Even though there were scandals and issues throughout their 11-year marriage, they stuck it out. There was definitely a problem after Dean’s cheating scandal went public, but they worked on it and things are better than ever. Speaking to Us Weekly, Tori Spelling discussed how she repaired her relationship and gushed about being a new mom to Beau.

“Communication has been our key. We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”

In addition to marriage problems, Tori was hospitalized several times for various reasons. The couple also had financial difficulties and were forced to downsize. For a few years, it seemed like they could not escape the bad publicity. However, 2017 seems to be a good year for them and now, they have a new baby and a better relationship.

The celebrity couple now has five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. McDermott also has an 18-year-old son from a previous relationship, Jack. When it was revealed that Tori was pregnant again, the actress said the news was a surprise. Even though the pregnancy was not planned, the couple was overjoyed that their family was going to expand.

On March 2, Spelling announced the birth of her youngest on Twitter. People magazine published a statement about the birth of Beau Dean McDermott.

“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family.”

In her interview with Us Weekly, Spelling talked about what it is like having a newborn in the house again. Even though this is her fifth child, it still feels “new” to the 43-year-old.

“It was like starting all over again. I truly felt like a first-time mom again. Which I kind of liked. It has all felt new again.”

Due to her other children being a bit older now, having a new baby in the family feels different this time around.

“Our other four kids are at an age now that having a newborn in the house feels like a completely different experience. Because the others are 10, 8, 5, and 4, it feels like I am seeing the whole experience now through their eyes. Beau is truly our baby. We all take care of him together as a family.”

The actress is best known for playing Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210. She also made headlines after having a few reality shows, including True Tori, as well as Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. She has also been in several television shows and movies, including Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?, Mystery Girls, Smallville, and The House Sitter.

As for Dean, he has appeared in Slasher, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Without A Trace, NCIS, and The Closer.

What do you think of what Tori Spelling had to say about her marriage with Dean McDermott? Are you happy they have worked things out? What are your thoughts on the couple having a fifth child?

