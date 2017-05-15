Ellen Degeneres and her longtime friend, Drew Barrymore, may be facing rumors of a possibly inappropriate relationship behind the back of Degeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, but online, the actress isn’t paying any attention to the buzz.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to a possible split between Degeneres and de Rossi, Barrymore is staying focused on her own family, including her two daughters, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman.

While Drew Barrymore and her now-ex-husband Will Kopelman chose to end their marriage last year after just four years, the former couple has remained on good terms and over the weekend, as they celebrated Mother’s Day with Barrymore’s children and family, the actress chose to give Kopelman a shoutout.

“Mother’s Day. Father is awesome and we have happy unorthodox union. And let’s honor the dad’s today too,” Barrymore wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, which the ex-couple smiling.

Around the same time, Drew Barrymore posted a second photo, which including the mother of Will Kopelman and Odd Mom Out actress Jill Kargman.

“The moms and loves of my life,” Barrymore wrote in the caption of the picture, also revealing her former husband was the one behind the photograph.

Drew Barrymore’s posts come just weeks after a Radar Online report suggested the actress, who recently confirmed her bisexuality, was coming in between Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi. As the outlet reported earlier this month, Degeneres and Barrymore have an extremely close friendship and recently began working together on First Dates.

On the new reality series, Ellen Degeneres serves as the executive producer while Barrymore serves as narrator.

“Portia is threatened by Ellen’s relationship with Drew,” a source claimed. “Their emotional bond is obvious, and Portia is feeling completely left out.”

In addition, Barrymore recently spoke of her attraction to women, admitting, “Do I like women sexually? Yes, I do. Totally.”

“I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.”

According to Radar Online, Ellen Degeneres’ alleged relationship with Drew Barrymore could lead to a $350 million split between the talk show host and her wife.

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi got married in 2008 after the talk show host’s relationship with Alexandra Hedison came to an end. Ellen Degeneres was also involved in a years long relationship with Anne Heche from 1997 to 2000.

Ellen Degeneres and Drew Barrymore have been friends for years and as the outlet pointed out, Barrymore has become a regular guest of Degeneres on her talk show, The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“[Ellen Degeneres] and Drew have the same goofy sense of humor, and they laugh like idiots at each other’s jokes,” an insider claimed. “Portia is a lot more serious, and it’s like those two have some unspoken language that she’s not part of.”

“They spend less and less time together,” the insider added.

While Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi recently sold one of their homes, they have not yet spoken out about Radar Online‘s report, either to confirm or deny the rumor.

Earlier this year, Ellen Degeneres and her wife began facing rumors of an impending split after Radar Online claimed de Rossi was done being a stay at home wife and alleged she had moved into a new “secret” bachelorette pad. The outlet also said Degeneres was extremely controlling of de Rossi.

