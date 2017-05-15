Chris Lopez Tweets Kailyn Lowry A Cryptic Message On Her Special Day

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez, the brief Teen Mom 2 couple who will be having a baby this summer, are definitely masters of the cryptic tweet. This weekend, as Kailyn Lowry celebrated graduating from Delaware State University, Lopez continued the tradition, even though the pair have expressly stated that they are no longer together in any capacity.

The Teen Mom 2 star celebrated a full weekend by graduating from Delaware State University this weekend, becoming the first girl on the franchise to receive a four-year degree. Although it took Kailyn Lowry six years to do so, she has been through the ringer, and in some ways, it’s amazing she’s even graduated at all!

She opened up about her trials and tribulations that lead to her graduation on her blog.

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years… Yes, 6 years. Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family,” she wrote.

Baby lo and I graduated today!!! ????????????‍???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry got a degree in mass communications from DSU, and ironically, Delaware State University is where she met her future baby daddy, Chris Lopez. She kept his identity under wraps for a long time because she wasn’t sure how involved he would be in the baby’s life. So while Lopez has referred to their unborn child as a “miracle baby,” it appears the pair are not interested in pursuing a relationship and that Chris Lopez won’t be heavily involved in his child’s life.

Moreover, while he and Kailyn Lowry have no plans to play happy family anytime soon, he still came out of the woodwork to tell her congratulations, at least we think.

He took to Twitter to simply write, “Congratulations” on the day of her graduation, leaving many to believe he was talking to the mother of his child. As a student at the university himself, Lopez likely knows all about the struggles she went through to be a mother of two kids and have one on the way while finishing her degree.

Guess what today is! ????????‍???????? #DSU A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

The Teen Mom 2 star has come under a lot of hot water recently from fans and former partners alike. Kailyn Lowry made a shocking announcement earlier this year that she was expecting her third child and that the father of the child was not her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The pair split only recently, though the issues surrounding it are somewhat vague. Neither has stated exactly what happened between them, though many suspect infidelity on both sides. Kailyn Lowry, however, slammed a fan on Twitter who insinuated that she had cheated on Javi, meaning there is probably a lot more to the relationship than fans even known.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin once couldn’t even be in the same room without starting World War III, the pair has put their differences aside for their son, Lincoln, 3. They have been seen together at several events, and it is suspected that they may have booked a trip to Disney World together for their child. Javi Marroquin also shares a special relationship with Kailyn Lowry’s eldest son, Isaac, 7, who is the child of Jo Rivera, her other ex.

While Marroquin shares a special relationship with Isaac, he has stated that he does not intend to have any relationship with the new baby at all.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]