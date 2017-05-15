Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marriage Reportedly Crumbles As ‘KUWTK’ Star North West Yells At Paparazzi

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced rumors for years that behind the polished photographs and smiles on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), their marriage was quietly falling apart. Now a new report claims that Kardashian is seeking a “fairy tale romance” that can’t exist, while the couple’s daughter, North West, who’s already become a breakout KUWTK star at age 3, attracted attention on her own by sounding like Suri Cruise as she yelled at photographers. Is there trouble in Keeping Up with the Kardashians paradise?

In the past few months, Kim and Kanye have dealt with multiple dramas, with a brush with death in the form of a shocking robbery for Kardashian and scary health issues for West, pointed out In Touch, which alleged that Kim’s and Kanye’s marriage is “falling apart.”

An insider even told the publication that West has moved out amid split rumors.

“Kanye is back living in his old Hollywood Hills bachelor pad.”

The source described the past year as “absolute hell” for Kardashian. And as a result of the terrifying near-death experience with those robbers, Kim reportedly has come to a realization that “life is too short.” It’s also allegedly caused her to make a decision in terms of what she wants for her future.

“She wants the fairy tale and knows it’s not going to happen with Kanye,” added the insider.

For those who wish they could see the alleged relationship drama up close and personal, it could happen, claimed the source. Kardashian’s allegedly crumbling marriage just might result in the revival of the family’s reality show.

The publication reported that the ratings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians are “floundering,” and that as a result, matriarch and momager Kris Jenner “is pressuring Kim to discuss her marriage problems on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

But regardless of what viewers see on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, an insider told Radar Online that it’s even more problematic inside the marriage. While Kardashian’s and Kanye’s allegedly “troubled” relationship will reportedly be featured on the next season of KUWTK, the source claimed that when the cameras are turned off, their marriage is “even worse,” and that Kardashian is struggling.

“Kim is having a really, really difficult time holding it together right now!”

Can Kim look for help from her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian? The insider said that her sisters are “at a loss for words” when it comes to offering assistance.

“Kim seems trapped and no one knows what to say because she wanted this marriage so bad,” explained the source.

In addition, the insider alleged that Kardashian appears “absolutely miserable,” and although she reportedly longs to change the situation, “at this point it seems like she is just hopeless.” Moreover, since West was released from a reported stay at UCLA Medical Center, the source claimed that his relationship with Kardashian has changed.

“It is like Kanye has the mentality of a five year old and Kim is more like his mother than his wife,” summed up the insider.

“The two of them are constantly fighting behind closed doors and she just seems tired of playing this charade with him.”

West and Kardashian have two children, 3-year-old North West and 1-year-old Saint West. And while it sometimes happens that a celebrity gets weary of being stalked and photographed by paparazzi, little North just shocked everyone by yelling at a group of photographers, reported Harper’s Bazaar.

Visiting the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles, Kanye’s and Kim’s daughter reacted after the paparazzi made their presence known.

“No pictures!” screamed West’s and Kardashian’s 3-year-old, addressing the photographers.

The incident raised the question of whether Kim and Kanye’s entertainment industry career choice should put North on public display, pointed out Refinery29.

A 2013 California law even fines paparazzo for taking celebrity children’s photos. But that law hasn’t stopped North West, along with Suri Cruise and Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s children, from being followed and photographed. And while Kim can allow the photos of herself, North doesn’t have that level of control, noted the publication.

Some viewed North’s yells as a “Kanye moment,” but the little girl isn’t the only celebrity youngster to call out the paparazzi. In 2013, Suri Cruise famously yelled at photographers and was called a “little brat,” reported the New York Daily News.

“Get out of the way,” the then-7-year-old screamed at the paparazzi.

She ignored one photographer’s demand that she turn around to pose for his camera, climbing into the car instead.

“Bye, Suri, you little brat,” yelled the photographer.

