Over the last few years, Charlie Sheen has been liquidating assets, including the homes that his ex-wives lived in, because after he went public with his HIV diagnosis, jobs have been harder to come by. But now, fans are asking if Charlie Sheen is broke because he has started attending autograph events and charging $60 a pop for his signature — and that does not include a photograph with the former star. Sheen was recently seen on a stage signing autographs alongside former Monkees stars Mickey Dolenz and Peter Tork.

During the days when Charlie Sheen was one of the highest-paid television actors, he set each of his baby mamas up with a house. However, when times got tough, he started liquidating real estate holdings, according to the Inquisitr. Sheen has fewer job prospects these days, and on top of that, he has reportedly had to pay off ex-girlfriends who have sued him for putting them at risk by not coming clean with his HIV status. So Sheen decided that the best way to make some quick cash was to sell the homes where his exes and his children were living. Sources say that the homes didn’t belong to exes Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, but were in the names of his minor children, so Sheen was allowed to sell the homes as he saw fit.

For years, down-on-their-luck celebs have been able to make a few extra bucks signing autographs at events like Wizard World fan shows, where fans can wait in line to get items signed by D-list celebs or stars of yesteryear. Now, Charlie Sheen is making the rounds for $60 a pop. A source close to Sheen says it is sad to see Charlie fall so far, so fast.

“It’s a case of how the mighty have fallen. Charlie is so down on his luck and flat broke that is has lowered himself to making appearances with other also-rans of TV fame at the Wizard World shows which fans attend to get celebrity autographs.”

Most of the other stars on stage were big in the 60s and 70s, and then there was Charlie Sheen.

“He was alongside Lou Ferrigno of the Incredible Hulk, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork of The Monkees, John Barrowman and Nichelle Nichols from Star Trek, and Dean Cain of Superman.”

But these are not even Los Angeles events. They are considered second-tier gatherings in Minnesota, Iowa, and Philadelphia. Sheen is said to make about $25,000 for a weekend at $60 an autograph, while the next level events, with people like KISS star Gene Simmons, Sheen makes $120 an autograph.

Not Winning! Charlie Sheen Caught At Dive Bar Hours Before Signing $60 Autographs https://t.co/xOgVxuQHR2 pic.twitter.com/kclZWxZ8jR — Claire Songz (@ClaireVLT) May 9, 2017

According to Radar Online, The event in Minneapolis was called Wizard Con, and Sheen sat on a stage and signed autographs for about three hours for fans. However, some people were said to be disappointed because Charlie would not take photos with fans or pose for photos. Others said that considering all he has been through, Charlie looked fairly healthy.

Many fans expected to see the old party boy Charlie Sheen, but sources say that he appeared sober and didn’t even look hung over.

“I was told he didn’t have anything to drink or anything. From what I heard he stayed sober.”

Another source close to Sheen says that Charlie has tried to save some money by moving back in with his father, Martin Sheen. Over the last few months, Sheen says that his HIV medication gave him dementia-like side effects.

In Crestfallen White Folks News: Condomless Charlie Sheen Is Signing $60 Autographs To Stay Afloat https://t.co/8aLuiU2hAU pic.twitter.com/P4HRwE9xQU — Ghuganaut Ent (@GhuganautEnt) May 8, 2017

Are you surprised that Charlie Sheen is now signing autographs at events to make a living?

