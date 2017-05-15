Canceled TV Shows 2017: Which Shows Have Been Axed, Which Ones Have Been Renewed?

Which network TV shows have been canceled following the end of the 2017 season, and which ones have been picked up for the fall? Here’s your up-to-the-minute list of what’s been confirmed so far.
Definitely Canceled / Definitely Ending Their Run
ABC:
American Crime
The Catch
Conviction
Dr. Ken: This ABC comedy was actually hit for the network – for a while, at least. But ABC viewed Last Man Standing and Dr. Ken as something of a package deal, according to SF Gate. And with Last Man Standing ending after six seasons, Dr. Ken is basically an orphan, so ABC killed that as well.
Imaginary Mary
Last Man Standing
Notorious
The Real O’Neals: This was a solid show with solid ratings in a good time slot on a good night, so why did ABC kill it? You can blame star Noah Galvin. Back in 2016, Galvin gave an interview in which he came off as a brat and spoke ill of fellow LGBTQ entertainer Colton Haynes. This caused bad blood with the LGBTQ portion of The Real O’Neals‘ audience, says SF Gate writer David Wiegand, and the show became more trouble than it was worth for the network.
Secrets and Lies
Time After Time
CBS:
2 Broke Girls
American Gothic
Brain Dead
Doubt
The Great Indoors
Pure Genius
Rush Hour
CW:
Frequency
No Tomorrow
Reign
The Vampire Diaries
FOX:
APB
Bones
Making History
Pitch
Rosewood
Sleepy Hollow
Son of Zorn
NBC:
Aquarius
The Blacklist: Redemption
Emerald City
Grimm
Powerless
Definitely Renewed:
ABC:
American Housewife – Season 2
Black-ish – Season 4
Fresh Off the Boat – Season 4
Designated Survivor – Season 2
The Goldbergs – Seasons 5 and 6
Grey’s Anatomy – Season 14
How to Get Away With Murder – Season 4
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 5
The Middle – Season 9: If the Modern Family cast can work out its contract dispute, it will be back for what will undoubtedly be its last two seasons. Expect The Middle to follow suit.
Modern Family – Seasons 9 and 10: Back in February, as The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time, the stars of ABC’s hit comedy were mired in a contract dispute, and the fate of the show remained uncertain. By March, according to Deadline, the two sides had reached a partial agreement. However, as of this writing, negotiations continue. And although Modern Family has been renewed on paper, whether or not the actors show up for work later this summer remains uncertain.
Once Upon a Time – Season 7
Scandal – Season 7 (Reportedly Final Season)
Speechless – Season 2
CBS:
The Amazing Race – Season 30: Season 29 has been a ratings disappointment for the venerable reality TV competition series. Don’t expect a minor bump in the road to derail the Emmy Award-winning show.
The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 11 and 12: Season 12 will almost certainly be the final season of the most popular comedy on TV.
Big Brother – Seasons 19 and 20
Blue Bloods – Season 8
Bull – Season 2
Criminal Minds – Season 13
Elementary – Season 6
The Good Fight – Season 2 (CBS All Access)
Hawaii Five-0 – Season 8
Kevin Can Wait – Season 2
Life in Pieces – Season 3
MacGyver – Season 2
Madam Secretary – Season 4
Man With a Plan – Season 2
Mom – Season 5
NCIS – Season 15
NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 9
NCIS: New Orleans – Season 4
Scorpion – Season 4
Superior Donuts – Season 2
Survivor – Seasons 35 and 36
Zoo – Season 3 premieres June 29
CW:
The 100 – Season 5
Arrow– Season 6
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 3
The Flash – Season 4
iZombie– Season 4
Jane the Virgin – Season 4
The Originals– Season 5
Riverdale– Season 2
Supergirl– Season 3
Supernatural– Season 13
Fox:
Bob’s Burgers – Season 8
Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 5
Empire – Season 4
The Exorcist – Season 2
Family Guy – Season 16
Gotham – Season 4
Hell’s Kitchen – Seasons 17 and 18
The Last Man on Earth – Season 4
Lucifer – Season 3
Lethal Weapon – Season 2
The Mick – Season 2
New Girl – Season 7 (Final Season)
The Simpsons – Season 30: Expect The Simpsons to be on the air until the end of eternity.
Star – Season 2
The X-Files – Season 11
NBC:
The Blacklist – Season 5
Blindspot – Season 3
The Carmichael Show – Season 3 premieres May 31
Chicago Fire – Season 6
Chicago Med – Season 3
Chicago P.D. – Season 5
The Good Place – Season 2
Great News – Season 2
Law & Order: SVU – Season 19
The Night Shift – Season 4 premieres June 22
Shades of Blue – Season 3
Superstore – Season 3
Taken – Season 2
This Is Us – Seasons 2 and 3
The Voice – Season 13
Timeless – Season 2
Still No Word: (Note: This list is accurate at the time of this writing, but things may have changed by the time you are reading this.)
ABC:
Downward Dog – Series premieres May 17
Quantico
When We Rise
CBS:
Code Black
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
The Odd Couple
Training Day
Ransom
Fox:
24: Legacy
MasterChef – Season 8 premieres May 31
Prison Break
Shots Fired
Scream Queens
NBC:
Celebrity Apprentice
Chicago Justice
Little Big Shots
Trial & Error
