Canceled TV Shows 2017: Which Shows Have Been Axed, Which Ones Have Been Renewed?

Definitely Canceled / Definitely Ending Their Run

ABC:

American Crime

The Catch

Conviction

Dr. Ken: This ABC comedy was actually hit for the network – for a while, at least. But ABC viewed Last Man Standing and Dr. Ken as something of a package deal, according to SF Gate. And with Last Man Standing ending after six seasons, Dr. Ken is basically an orphan, so ABC killed that as well.

Imaginary Mary

Last Man Standing

Notorious

The Real O’Neals: This was a solid show with solid ratings in a good time slot on a good night, so why did ABC kill it? You can blame star Noah Galvin. Back in 2016, Galvin gave an interview in which he came off as a brat and spoke ill of fellow LGBTQ entertainer Colton Haynes. This caused bad blood with the LGBTQ portion of The Real O’Neals‘ audience, says SF Gate writer David Wiegand, and the show became more trouble than it was worth for the network.

Secrets and Lies

Time After Time

CBS:

2 Broke Girls

American Gothic

Brain Dead

Doubt

The Great Indoors

Pure Genius

Rush Hour

CW:

Frequency

No Tomorrow

Reign

The Vampire Diaries

FOX:

APB

Bones

Making History

Pitch

Rosewood

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn

NBC:

Aquarius

The Blacklist: Redemption

Emerald City

Grimm

Powerless

Definitely Renewed:

ABC:

American Housewife – Season 2

Black-ish – Season 4

Fresh Off the Boat – Season 4

Designated Survivor – Season 2

The Goldbergs – Seasons 5 and 6

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 14

How to Get Away With Murder – Season 4

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Season 5

The Middle – Season 9: If the Modern Family cast can work out its contract dispute, it will be back for what will undoubtedly be its last two seasons. Expect The Middle to follow suit.

Modern Family – Seasons 9 and 10: Back in February, as The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time, the stars of ABC’s hit comedy were mired in a contract dispute, and the fate of the show remained uncertain. By March, according to Deadline, the two sides had reached a partial agreement. However, as of this writing, negotiations continue. And although Modern Family has been renewed on paper, whether or not the actors show up for work later this summer remains uncertain.

Once Upon a Time – Season 7

Scandal – Season 7 (Reportedly Final Season)

Speechless – Season 2

CBS:

The Amazing Race – Season 30: Season 29 has been a ratings disappointment for the venerable reality TV competition series. Don’t expect a minor bump in the road to derail the Emmy Award-winning show.

The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 11 and 12: Season 12 will almost certainly be the final season of the most popular comedy on TV.

Big Brother – Seasons 19 and 20

Blue Bloods – Season 8

Bull – Season 2

Criminal Minds – Season 13

Elementary – Season 6

The Good Fight – Season 2 (CBS All Access)

Hawaii Five-0 – Season 8

Kevin Can Wait – Season 2

Life in Pieces – Season 3

MacGyver – Season 2

Madam Secretary – Season 4

Man With a Plan – Season 2

Mom – Season 5

NCIS – Season 15

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 9

NCIS: New Orleans – Season 4

Scorpion – Season 4

Superior Donuts – Season 2

Survivor – Seasons 35 and 36

Zoo – Season 3 premieres June 29

CW:

The 100 – Season 5

Arrow– Season 6

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 3

The Flash – Season 4

iZombie– Season 4

Jane the Virgin – Season 4

The Originals– Season 5

Riverdale– Season 2

Supergirl– Season 3

Supernatural– Season 13

Fox:

Bob’s Burgers – Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 5

Empire – Season 4

The Exorcist – Season 2

Family Guy – Season 16

Gotham – Season 4

Hell’s Kitchen – Seasons 17 and 18

The Last Man on Earth – Season 4

Lucifer – Season 3

Lethal Weapon – Season 2

The Mick – Season 2

New Girl – Season 7 (Final Season)

The Simpsons – Season 30: Expect The Simpsons to be on the air until the end of eternity.

Star – Season 2

The X-Files – Season 11

NBC:

The Blacklist – Season 5

Blindspot – Season 3

The Carmichael Show – Season 3 premieres May 31

Chicago Fire – Season 6

Chicago Med – Season 3

Chicago P.D. – Season 5

The Good Place – Season 2

Great News – Season 2

Law & Order: SVU – Season 19

The Night Shift – Season 4 premieres June 22

Shades of Blue – Season 3

Superstore – Season 3

Taken – Season 2

This Is Us – Seasons 2 and 3

The Voice – Season 13

Timeless – Season 2

Still No Word: (Note: This list is accurate at the time of this writing, but things may have changed by the time you are reading this.)

ABC:

Downward Dog – Series premieres May 17

Quantico

When We Rise

CBS:

Code Black

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

The Odd Couple

Training Day

Ransom

Fox:

24: Legacy

MasterChef – Season 8 premieres May 31

Prison Break

Shots Fired

Scream Queens

NBC:

Celebrity Apprentice

Chicago Justice

Little Big Shots

Trial & Error

