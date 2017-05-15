Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Split? Rumors Claim Gavin Rossdale Concerned For The Kids

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton split rumors are on the rise once more. This time, a report by Life & Style Magazine claims that Stefani’s ex, Gavin Rossdale, is concerned for his children. Since his three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, are very close to Shelton, it sounds like a reasonable concern, regardless if the split rumors are true or not.

“Gavin is a very concerned parent and wants to be sure Gwen and Blake aren’t arguing in front of the boys. And he has concerns how the boys would handle a breakup,” a source told the site.

“Gavin worries that another breakup will cause a lot of emotional despair. So he wants to sit down with Gwen and Blake to discuss everything,” a source said.

Rossdale and Stefani have a really close relationship despite their divorce. The two are dedicated to raising their three children together and are focused on the well-being of their boys.

If you’ve been watching the current season of The Voice, you probably have noticed that things between Stefani and Shelton appear to be more than fine. The two seem to be just as in love as ever, and they don’t look as if they will be ending their relationship anytime soon. That said, unnamed sources claim Stefani is basically just putting on a show of sorts and that things between her and Shelton aren’t really as good as they seem.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

“She wants the world to think everything is perfect with Blake. But that’s just not the case anymore. Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they’re just too different to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Life & Style Magazine.

Stefani and Shelton split rumors have been circulating since the two started dating back in 2015. This latest one, published on May 11, claims that it’s “only a matter of time” before these two part ways.

“It’s only a matter of time before Gwen and Blake announce a split. At this point, they’re just going through the motions. Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they’re just too different to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Life & Style Magazine in an earlier report.

Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, have also been subjected to the pregnancy rumor mill. Despite her age, fans are constantly wondering if Stefani is going to get pregnant with Shelton’s baby. It’s no secret that the “Hollaback Girl” singer would love to have a baby girl, but it’s unclear if she has any plans to try to get pregnant in the future.

Back in March, Gossip Cop debunked another rumor that Stefani and Shelton were expecting a baby girl.

The Instagram photo below caused quite a reaction from fans. That itty bitty barely belly (if you can even call it that) on Stefani sent fans into a frenzy, with many wondering if those pregnancy rumors were actually true. Spoiler alert: They’re not.

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Chances are high that fans will see an engagement (or a split) before a pregnancy announcement. For now, many are just enjoying watching the two compete against one another on The Voice. Team Blake is leading the pack in the Top 8 with three contenders. Team Gwen has two, Team Alicia has two, and Team Adam has one singer left in the competition after losing Mark Isaiah and Lilli Passero last week.

Be sure to check out the “still in love-birds” on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC. Who do you think will win this season of The Voice?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]