Katy Perry 2017 Tour Dates And ‘Witness’ Album Release Revealed As ‘American Idol’ Rumors Intensify

Katy Perry’s 2017 tour dates and album have been revealed as the artist is set to go on the road starting this summer in support of her latest record, bringing into question whether the star would potentially be able to meet obligations as a new judge on American Idol, a role for which she is heavily rumored.

Perry’s new album is called Witness and will be released this summer. The star’s fourth album will hit stores and digital downloads on June 9. The first leg of Katy Perry’s 2017 tour dates in North America starts in Ohio on September 9 and ends in February in Vancouver.

According to a press release reported on by Variety, the new album sees Katy Perry “reflect[ing] on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.” Witness includes the two singles Perry has released from it so far: “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit,” which features Migos.

Tickets for Perry’s tour each come with a copy of the album and will go on sale May 22 at 10 am. The Canadian tour dates go on sale May 26. The presale takes place on May 18 for American shows and May 23 for the Canadian tour stops. Fans will need to register for the presale through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan technology before 10pm PT on May 16.

Fans who want tickets for Perry’s 2017 tour have another way to get them if they’re Citi credit card holders. City is the credit card sponsor of “Witness: The Tour” and can access a presale through the Private Pass program from May 18 at 12 pm local time until May 20 at 10 pm.

Perry is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for her 2017 tour dates as well. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the organization, while tickets will be donated to volunteers and club members. Fans can also grab free tickets by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Witness: The Tour” is Katy Perry’s first run of shows since the “Prismatic World Tour,” which ran for 151 dates and ended in 2015. The initial Katy Perry 2017 tour dates are as follows:

2017

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018

1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Perry is heavily rumored to be one of the judges on the revival of American Idol on ABC this fall, and it’s not yet clear how her tour dates will affect her appearances on the show. Rumors suggest that Perry will be confirmed as a judge when ABC announces its fall lineup on Tuesday.

It’s possible that the September start date for her tour will allow Perry to attend American Idol auditions over the summer and have someone stand in for her should her 2017 tour dates clash with filming of the show. However, rumors suggested that Perry was open to working her tour dates around her American Idol commitments.

Before the release of “Witness” and the start of Katy Perry’s 2017 tour dates, though, the star has an appointment on the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 20, when Dwayne Johnson hosts.

[Featured Image by Star Shooter/AP Images]