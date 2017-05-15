Chelsea Houska celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 15, and during the festivities, she shares a sweet photo of her two kids, daughter Aubree and son Watson.

Months after welcoming her baby boy with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska has been sharing special moments of their childhood with her many fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram and her latest photo, Aubree is seen holding her little brother.

“My whole world,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of her cute Mother’s day picture.

In the photo, Aubree was seen in a high pony tail and a pink and purple striped short. Meanwhile, her younger sibling was seen wearing a “Seriously Handsome” onesie paired with a blue hat to keep the sun out of his eyes.

While Chelsea Houska didn’t reveal how she celebrated the holiday, it’s pretty safe to say her husband, Cole DeBoer, made sure she was taken care of and treated to a day filled with fun family moments. After all, DeBoer appears to be thrilled with their growing family and often shares photos of his own on his Instagram account.

Also on Mother’s Day, Chelsea Houska took to Twitter where she admitted that she often gives people their gifts ahead of time and later regrets doing so.

“I always give people their gifts as soon as I get it because I can’t wait…and then I feel guilty the day of because I don’t have anything,” she explained to her fans online.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on May 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year during a small ceremony attended by just a small group of their family and friends. The couple initially met one another at a gas station in South Dakota and later connected on social media.

In the years since their relationship began, Chelsea Houska has often gushed about her love for DeBoer both to the press and online.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea Houska explained to Us Weekly during an interview in July 2015. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Chelsea Houska also revealed her partner would soon make a great step-father for Aubree, whose own father, Adam Lind, hasn’t always stepped up to the plate when it comes to his parenting duties.

“He’s so good with her,” she dished. “And I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy.”

One year later, Chelsea Houska confirmed she was expecting her second child and revealed the baby was set to arrive months after her wedding. Ultimately, Watson was born on January 25, weeks before his February 2017 due date.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

As for the possibility of adding more children to their family, Chelsea Houska confirmed she’d like at least four children with her then-fiance, DeBoer.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said during an interview with People Magazine last year. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

At the time of the interview, Chelsea Houska wasn’t yet pregnant with Watson and even told the outlet that she wanted to wait until after her wedding to start expanding her family with DeBoer.

[Featured Image by MTV]