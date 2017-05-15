‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem Resident Murdered, Brady Receives An Evil Heart 

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that one Salem resident will soon be saying goodbye. The NBC soap is about to lose another character, and the circumstances surrounding his death is sure to leave viewers shocked.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, a murder mystery is in the cards for a major character. Deimos Kiriakis is reportedly set to be killed off of Days of Our Lives, but who will be his murderer? As many fans know, Deimos has been causing chaos since his first moments in Salem. Victor’s younger brother has brought with him nothing but scandal and tragedy, and now it seems he’ll be the one on the losing end.

Deimos has many enemies, including some in his very own family, and it will be interesting to see which one of them actually ends his life. Deimos’ enemies include his nephew Sonny, who has been trying to take him down for months now, and his nephew Xander, who he’s currently working with as he keeps Nicole and her daughter Holly prisoner. While Brady is another one of Xander’s enemies, he is too sick to kill Deimos himself.

Of course, Deimos’ own brother, Victor, could certainly be a main suspect. Deimos has hurt him many times in the past and even tried to kill his current wife, Maggie. Nicole has also been wronged by Deimos, her former fiance, and could easily be persuaded to kill him. There are many options for Days of Our Lives fans to speculate on, and the murder mystery is sure to be one of the hottest storylines of the summer.

Meanwhile, Brady Black is currently in the hospital fighting for his life. Brady, who was shot in the chest by Xander, is having some major complications. As Days of Our Lives viewers will remember, Brady previously had a heart transplant and received Dr. Daniel Jonas’ heart after his death. Brady was seemingly doing well and getting healthy, but the gunshot wound changed all of that. Brady is now rejecting Daniel’s heart and will be in need of a second transplant.

Days of Our Lives rumors speculate that Deimos’ heart may end up in Brady’s chest. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that Deimos’ heart could be a match for Brady since they are related. However, Xander may end up dead as well, and Brady could wind up receiving his heart. This could lead to a dark road for Brady. After he received Daniel’s heart, Brady began to have visions of things that were special to Daniel, like his long-lost sister, Summer. He also had dreams about Daniel’s fiance, Nicole, who he eventually fell in love with.

If Brady were to get a heart from Deimos or Xander, it is possible that it will lead Brady to become a bit like his evil family members. Although Brady has had his demons in the past, he’s always been one of Days of Our Lives’ good guys. However, it could be interesting to see him play a more villainous role for a bit.

However, there is always the possibility that Brady will end up with a stranger’s heart, and there could be a good storyline coming from that as well. Perhaps Brady will track down the donor’s heart, and it will lead him to his next love interest. Only time will tell what Days of Our Lives has in mind for the summer.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Do you think Brady will get a heart from Deimos?

