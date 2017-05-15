‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Reacts To Becoming A Grandpa, Fans Ask If Baby Has Dwarfism

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff took to social media on Sunday to show his excitement about becoming a first-time grandpa.

The 55-year-old Roloff patriarch reacted to Zach and Tori’s new baby boy via Facebook over the weekend.

Matt Roloff has hundreds of thousands of followers on his personal Facebook account who are all sharing in his joy of becoming a grandparent for the first time.

Some Little People, Big World fans are overjoyed to finally get to see the new Roloff grandbaby but, at the same time, are still wondering if the baby has dwarfism.

Matt shared Zach and Tori’s first family photo on his Facebook account late Sunday, along with the caption, “I’m a grandpa!!!!”

Several exclamation marks show just how excited Matt is about becoming a grandparent.

New parents, Zach, 27, and Tori Roloff, 26, along with new grandma, Amy Roloff, 52, also shared the same family photo via their own social media accounts over the weekend, prompting news that Tori Roloff had finally given birth to the couple’s first child.

Fans of Little People, Big World have been waiting anxiously since last November for the first Roloff grandbaby to arrive. Since Zach is one of three members of the six-member Roloff family to suffer from dwarfism, fans have been wondering for the last six months if his first-born son would also have dwarfism.

Just over a month ago, the Daily Mail shared that Matt and Amy’s new grandbaby may have dwarfism, after Zach said in a teaser-trailer for the newest season of Little People, Big World that the baby’s limbs were measuring below average.

Not much else has been said about the Roloff grandbaby possibly having dwarfism since then, but People posted a sneak peek of the Little People, Big World season premiere less than two weeks ago, saying that Zach and Tori have to prepare themselves for the possibility of giving birth to a baby with dwarfism.

Tori Roloff finally delivered the first Roloff grandbaby last Friday morning, and on Sunday (which just so happened to also be Mother’s Day) most of the rest of the Roloff family — including Zach Roloff, Amy Roloff, and Matt Roloff — shared the birth announcement via social media.

Matt and Amy Roloff were the last to share their excitement about becoming grandparents on Facebook. Late Sunday, both Matt and Amy shared a photo of their grandson, along with captions to express just how proud they are.

TLC also shared the news of the arrival of the new Roloff grandbaby on the official Little People, Big World website, along with a different photo of Tori Roloff kissing her newborn son, adding that the “Roloffs are having one amazing Mother’s Day weekend!”

The announcement goes on to say that Jackson was born at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12, weighing in at nine pounds, one ounce and measuring 20.5 inches long.

Little People, Big World fans immediately reacted to the birth announcement on social media. Of course, Tori’s announcement garnered the most likes with over 123,000 on Instagram, while proud grandpa, Matt Roloff, had the most comments about the arrival of Jackson on his Facebook post.

So far, Matt’s Facebook post has over 7,000 comments congratulating Zach and Tori on their “little bundle of joy” and telling Matt Roloff “congrats to grandpa.”

“Congratulations Matt! Being a grandpa and grandma is awesome. You think you love your children, just wait till you hold and love that grandson.”

The number of fan comments continues to grow across social media, with most fans saying how happy they are for the Roloff family. Little People, Big World fans from all over the world are being positive and supportive about the arrival of baby Jackson, but some fans still continue to ask if the Roloff grandbaby has dwarfism.

“So, he’s normal and not a dwarf?” asked one fan on Instagram.

There has been no definitive news yet on whether Zach and Tori’s baby has dwarfism, but fans continue to ask.

Tori admitted in one episode of Little People, Big World that she was nervous about the arrival of her son and not prepared “one iota,” especially not knowing for sure if the baby had dwarfism.

According to the Mayo Clinic, dwarfism itself isn’t a disease, but people with dwarfism have a greater risk of developing other health problems, such as bowing of the legs, frequent ear infections, and delays in motor skills.

The “proud grandpa” photo that Matt Roloff posted on his Facebook account on Sunday shows what appears to be a perfect baby boy, but he’s completely wrapped up, with only his little face peeking out from under a blue hospital cap.

Tori hasn’t answered any comments on her Instagram about whether Jackson has dwarfism. While Jackson’s weight and length appear to be normal for a person of average height, the Mayo Clinic shares that dwarfism “may not be immediately apparent” at birth.

Even people with dwarfism can have a normal birth length and weight, with growth slowing later, according to an article on Health of Children.

Zach Roloff suffers from achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism, and a type of dwarfism that can generally be diagnosed at birth, due to an an average-size trunk with short limbs, according to an article on Our Everyday Life.

“Babies with this condition have a larger-than-normal head and forehead, a normal-sized torso and shorter-than-normal arms and legs.”

The article goes on to say that achondroplasia is only inherited in 20 percent of people born with the condition. Matt Roloff, on the other hand, suffers from diastrophic dysplasia, another common type of dwarfism that is usually inherited, but “both parents must carry a copy of the gene.”

Tori Roloff is of average height, while Zach Roloff suffers from dwarfism. TLC shared that there’s a 50 percent chance that a child will inherit a dwarfism gene, but until more photos of Jackson are shared or one of the Roloff family members definitively say whether Jackson has dwarfism, fans will just have to continue to wonder.

Proud grandparents Matt and Amy Roloff will more than likely share more photos of their first grandbaby via social media. Matt Roloff is most active on his Facebook account, while Amy Roloff is active on both Facebook and Instagram.

